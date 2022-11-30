CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 8 Important Questions with Answers: Introduction to Trigonometry

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 8 Important Questions: In this article, we will be discussing all the important questions with answers from Chapter 8 Introduction to Trigonometry.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 8 Important Questions: In this article, we will be discussing all the different kinds of important questions from Chapter 8 Introduction to Trigonometry in CBSE Class 10 syllabus for the year 2022-23. Students preparing for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic examination must prepare these questions very well in order to get great scores.



These questions have been prepared by subject experts keeping in mind the latest CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2022-2023. Candidates should prepare these along with the NCERT textbook exercises and sample paper questions to ace in their examinations.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 8 Important Questions



ALSO TRY TO SOLVE:

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

Q1. If cos⍬ = ½ then cos⍬ -sec ⍬ is equal to

Q2. If sin ⍬ =x and sec⍬ = y, then tan ⍬ is equal to

Q3. If Cos A = ⅗, find the value of 9 + 9 tan2 A

Q4. If 0 ≤ A, B ≤ 900 such that Sin A = ½ and Cos B = ½ , A + B =

Q5. In a Δ ABC, right angled at B, the value of Sin (A +C) is

VERY SHORT ANSWER QUESTIONS (1 MARK each)

Q1. Find the value of (Sin 30 +Cos 30) – (Sin60 + Cos 60)

Q2. If Sin⍬ - Cos ⍬ = 0, find the value of ⍬

Q3. ΔABC is right angled at C, and AC = √3 BC, prove that ∠ ABC = 60o

Q4. If 2 Sin 3x= √3, then find the value of x

Q5. If Sin A + Sin2A=1 then find Cos2 A +Cos4 A

SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS (2 MARK questions)

Q1. If tanβ=24/7, then the value of sinβ +cosβ is

Q2. If tan 3x = sin450 cos45o + sin30o then value of x is

Q3. In triangle ABC ,right angled triangled at B, AB =5cm and <ACB=30o,then the length of the side AC is

Q4. Given that the sinβ = √(3/2) and the cosα= 0,then the value of β - α is

Q5. In a triangle ABC i, right angled at C if <A=30o, AB=40 units find BC

SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS (3 MARK questions)

Q1. In ∆ DEF, ∠E = 90°, DF – DE =2 cm and EF = 6 cm. Find cos D + sin D.

Q2. In the figure, ∠ACB = 90°, ∠BDC = 90°, CD = 4 cm, BD = 3 cm and AC = 12 cm. Find Cos A – Sin A

LONG ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS (4 MARK QUESTIONS)

CASE STUDY BASED QUESTION

Pragya noticed a tower built near her colony’s playground. She sees that it is being held by a wire, attached to the top of the tower. The wire makes an angle of 60°with the ground. Using these Information find the answers to the following questions

What is the measure of ∠CAB ?

(a) 15°

(b)25°

(c) 30°

(d) 45°

What is the sin ratio of ∠CAB ?

(a) 0

(b) 1/2

(c) 1/√2

(d) (√3)/2

What is the value of cos ∠ACB ?

(a) 0

(b) 1/2

(c) 1/√2

(d) (√3)/2

sin2∠CAB + cos2∠CAB =

(a) 0

(b) 1

(c) 2

(d) 3

What is the value of tan 90?

(a) 0

(b) 1

(c) 1/2

(d) not defined

Chapter 8 Introduction to Trigonometry is the first chapter in Unit 5 Trigonometry. This unit has a total weightage of 12 marks. Thus it is a very important chapter for the students planning to appear in CBSE Class 10 Math board examination 2022-23.

To check your preparation for CBSE Class 10 board examination, click on the link below:

All the best!