Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Haryana: 5-Day Break for Students Including Bhai Dooj and Vishwakarma Day/Govardhan Puja

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in Haryana: As the festival of lights approaches, schools across Haryana are gearing up for the much-awaited Diwali holidays 2025. The festive season will bring a welcome break for students, teachers, and families, allowing everyone to celebrate Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj with great enthusiasm. Here’s a detailed look at the Diwali holiday schedule for Haryana schools, along with important festival dates. Haryana Schools to Observe Diwali Holidays from October 19 to 23, 2025 Schools across Haryana are expected to remain closed from October 19 to October 23, 2025, for the Diwali festival. The festive break will begin with Chhoti Diwali on October 19 (Sunday) and continue till Bhai Dooj on October 23 (Thursday), giving students a much-awaited extended vacation.

While October 20 (Monday) marks the main Diwali holiday, and October 22 (Wednesday) will be observed for Vishwakarma Day and Govardhan Puja, most schools have also declared October 21 (Tuesday) as a holiday to offer a long, uninterrupted break. With October 18 (Saturday) being Dhanteras, students will effectively enjoy a five-day continuous holiday to celebrate and recharge before resuming classes. Key Highlights of Diwali Holidays in Haryana Schools 2025 Holiday Duration: October 19 (Sunday) to October 23 (Thursday), 2025

This extended five-day Diwali holiday schedule allows students and teachers to spend quality time with their families, take part in traditional celebrations, and prepare for the upcoming academic schedule. Possible Extension Till October 28 for Chhath Puja In several districts adjoining Delhi-NCR, such as Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipatschools may extend the Diwali holidays till October 28, 2025, to include Chhath Puja celebrations. Many families in Haryana also observe this festival, leading to an extended vacation period in some private and government schools. Parents are advised to check official school circulars or district education department notifications for the final holiday schedule and reopening date.

Diwali 2025 Holidays – Important Dates S. No. Event / Festival Day Date 1 Dhanteras Saturday October 18, 2025 2 Chhoti Diwali Sunday October 19, 2025 3 Diwali (Main Holiday) Monday October 20, 2025 4 Vishwakarma Day/Govardhan Puja Wednesday October 22, 2025 5 Bhai Dooj Thursday October 23, 2025 These dates highlight the major events of the Diwali festival week, celebrated widely across Haryana and neighboring states. Tips for Students During Diwali Holidays Balance Celebration and Studies: Use part of the break to complete your pending assignments.

