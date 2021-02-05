CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2021 to Have Questions on Case Study; Check How to Attempt

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam will be conducted on 21st May (Friday). This year the Mathematics paper is going to have questions on case study for the very first time. Such type of questions are entirely new for the class 10 students. Therefore, students should know how these questions will be asked in the exam and how to attempt such questions to score good marks in their CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2021.

Part A of Maths Paper to have 4 Case Study Based Questions

In CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2021, there will be 4 case study based questions. Each question will have five sup parts. These sub-parts will be the multiple choice type questions (MCQs). Each question will carry four marks. Students will be asked to attempt any 4 out of the given 5 sub parts.

The case study based questions can be the highest scoring part of the paper if attempted with an attentive and alert mind. These questions will be the application based questions that will be related to the concepts provided in the textbook. The plot of the question will be based on a day-to-day life problem. In each question, you will be provided with some data or information based on which some sub-questions will be asked.

Let's take an example from the latest CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper.

Question: The diagrams show the plans for a sun room. It will be built onto the wall of a house. The four walls of the sunroom are square clear glass panels. The roof is made using

Four clear glass panels, trapezium in shape, all the same size

One tinted glass panel, half a regular octagon in shape

(a) Refer to Top View

Find the mid-point of the segment joining the points J (6, 17) and I (9, 16).

(i) (33/2,15/2)

(ii) (3/2,1/2)

(iii)(15/2,33/2)

(iv) (1/2,3/2)

(b) Refer to Top View

The distance of the point P from the y-axis is

(i) 4

(ii) 15

(iii) 19

(iv) 25

(c) Refer to Front View

The distance between the points A and S is

(i) 4

(ii) 8

(iii)16

(iv)20

(d) Refer to Front View

Find the co-ordinates of the point which divides the line segment joining the points A and B in the ratio 1:3 internally.

(i) (8.5,2.0)

(ii) (2.0,9.5)

(iii) (3.0,7.5)

(iv) (2.0,8.5)

(e) Refer to Front View If a point (x,y) is equidistant from the Q(9,8) and S(17,8),then

(i) x+y=13

(ii) x-13=0

(iii) y-13=0

(iv)x-y=13

Now, going through the above question you will see that the sub-questions are nowhere different than the general textbook questions. You are provided with some terms and facts in each question. You will have to apply the relevant formula to obtain the right answers. Thus, you will not see anything unfamiliar or unusual in the case study based questions. Just an attentive and alert mind is all you need to solve these questions.

How to Solve Case Study Based Questions?

The questions based on the given case study will be all MCQs only. So, you just need to write down the correct option. No need to explain the solution. While approaching a case study based take a note of the following instructions:

Firstly, read the given passage carefully and then read the questions based on that passage.

Identify the demand of the question.

In case you find the question tricky or complex, read the passage and question again.

Once you understand the question, check the given options and find out the correct one.

Most of the case-based questions are going to be straightforward. So, you can solve such questions easily if are good at concepts and formulas of Maths. Solve the questions given in the latest sample paper to get acquainted with this new type of question. Also, check some important articles from the following links to help you in your board exam preparations:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Formula, Theorems & Properties (All Chapters)

CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material & Guide for Board Exam 2021