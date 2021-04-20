CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Questions for Chapter 10 - Circles (Published By CBSE)

CBSE: Case study questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 10 - Circles are provided here which students can practice to get familiarised with the new format of questions. These questions have been published by CBSE itself. Answers to all the questions have been provided for the convenience of students. Case study questions are helpful for the preparation of the Class 10 Maths Exam 2021-2022.

Case Study Questions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 10 - Circles

CASE STUDY 1:

A Ferris wheel (or a big wheel in the United Kingdom) is an amusement ride consisting of a rotating upright wheel with multiple passenger-carrying components (commonly referred to as passenger cars, cabins, tubs, capsules, gondolas, or pods) attached to the rim in such a way that as the wheel turns, they are kept upright, usually by gravity.

After taking a ride in Ferris wheel, Aarti came out from the crowd and was observing her friends who were enjoying the ride . She was curious about the different angles and measures that the wheel will form. She forms the figure as given below.

1. In the given figure find ∠ROQ

a) 60

b) 100

c) 150

d) 90

Answer: c) 150

2. Find ∠RQP

a) 75

b) 60

c) 30

d) 90

Answer: a) 75

3. Find ∠RSQ

a) 60

b) 75

c) 100

d) 30

Answer: b) 75

4. Find ∠ORP

a) 90

b) 70

c) 100

d) 60

Answer: a) 90

CASE STUDY 2:

Varun has been selected by his School to design logo for Sports Day T-shirts for students and staff . The logo design is as given in the figure and he is working on the fonts and different colours according to the theme. In given figure, a circle with centre O is inscribed in a ΔABC, such that it touches the sides AB, BC and CA at points D, E and F respectively. The lengths of sides AB, BC and CA are 12 cm, 8 cm and 10 cm respectively.

1. Find the length of AD

a) 7

b) 8

c) 5

d) 9

Answer: a) 7

2. Find the Length of BE

a) 8

b) 5

c) 2

d) 9

Answer: b) 5

3. Find the length of CF

a) 9

b) 5

c) 2

d) 3

Answer: d) 3

4. If radius of the circle is 4cm, Find the area of ∆OAB

a) 20

b) 36

c) 24

d) 48

Answer: c) 24

5. Find area of ∆ABC

a) 50

b) 60

c) 100

d) 90

Answer: b) 60

