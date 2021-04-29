CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Questions for Chapter 4 Quadratic Equations (Published by CBSE)

Check here the case study questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 4 - Quadratic Equations. The board has published these questions to help class 10 students to understand the new format of questions. All the questions are provided with answers. Students must practice all the case study questions to prepare well for their Maths exam 2021-2022.

Case Study Questions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 4 - Quadratic Equations

CASE STUDY 1:

Raj and Ajay are very close friends. Both the families decide to go to Ranikhet by their own cars. Raj’s car travels at a speed of x km/h while Ajay’s car travels 5 km/h faster than Raj’s car. Raj took 4 hours more than Ajay to complete the journey of 400 km.

1. What will be the distance covered by Ajay’s car in two hours?

a) 2(x + 5)km

b) (x – 5)km

c) 2(x + 10)km

d) (2x + 5)km

Answer: a) 2(x + 5)km

2. Which of the following quadratic equation describe the speed of Raj’s car?

a) x2 – 5x – 500 = 0

b) x2 + 4x – 400 = 0

c) x2 + 5x – 500 = 0

d) x2 – 4x + 400 = 0

Answer: c) x2 + 5x – 500 = 0

3. What is the speed of Raj’s car?

a) 20 km/hour

b) 15 km/hour

c) 25 km/hour

d) 10 km/hour

Answer: a) 20 km/hour

4. How much time took Ajay to travel 400 km?

a) 20 hour

b) 40 hour

c) 25 hour

d) 16 hour

Answer: d) 16 hour

CASE STUDY 2:

The speed of a motor boat is 20 km/hr. For covering the distance of 15 km the boat took 1 hour more for upstream than downstream.

1. Let speed of the stream be x km/hr. then speed of the motorboat in upstream will be

a) 20 km/hr

b) (20 + x) km/hr

c) (20 – x) km/hr

d) 2 km/hr

Answer: c) (20 – x)km/hr

2. What is the relation between speed ,distance and time?

a) speed = (distance )/time

b) distance = (speed )/time

c) time = speed x distance

d) speed = distance x time

Answer: b) distance = (speed )/time

3. Which is the correct quadratic equation for the speed of the current?

a) x2 + 30x − 200 = 0

b) x2 + 20x − 400 = 0

c) x2 + 30x − 400 = 0

d) x2 − 20x − 400 = 0

Answer: c) x2 + 30x − 400 = 0

4. What is the speed of current ?

a) 20 km/hour

b) 10 km/hour

c) 15 km/hour

d) 25 km/hour

Answer: b) 10 km/hour

5. How much time boat took in downstream?

a) 90 minute

b) 15 minute

c) 30 minute

d) 45 minute

Answer: d) 45 minute

