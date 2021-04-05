CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check Case Study Based Question Bank for Class 10 Maths Chapter 1 (Released By CBSE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released case study based question bank for Class 10 Maths. Case study based questions have been introduced for the first time in Class 10 Maths. There will be four questions on case study in Class 10 Maths Board Question Paper 2021. With the help of CBSE question bank, students can easily prepare for this new type of question to do well in the upcoming board exam. We have provided here questions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 1 - Real Numbers. Students must solve all these questions thoroughly to do well in their upcoming board exam.

Case Study Questions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 1 - Real Numbers

To enhance the reading skills of grade X students, the school nominates you and two of your friends to set up a class library. There are two sections- section A and section B of grade X. There are 32 students in section A and 36 students in section B.

1. What is the minimum number of books you will acquire for the class library, so that they can be distributed equally among students of Section A or Section B?

a) 144

b) 128

c) 288

d) 272

Answer: c) 288

2. If the product of two positive integers is equal to the product of their HCF and LCM is true then, the HCF (32 , 36) is

a) 2

b) 4

c) 6

d) 8

Answer: b) 4

3. 36 can be expressed as a product of its primes as

a) 22 × 32

b) 21 × 33

c) 23 × 31

d) 20 × 30

Answer: a) 22 × 32

4. 7 × 11 × 13 × 15 + 15 is a

a) Prime number

b) Composite number

c) Neither prime nor composite

d) None of the above

Answer: b) Composite number

5. If p and q are positive integers such that p = ab2 and q= a2b, where a , b are prime numbers, then the LCM (p, q) is

a) ab

b) a2b2

c) a3b2

d) a3b3

Answer: b) a2b2

CASE STUDY 2:

A seminar is being conducted by an Educational Organisation, where the participants will be educators of different subjects. The number of participants in Hindi, English and Mathematics are 60, 84 and 108 respectively.

1. In each room the same number of participants are to be seated and all of them being in the same subject, hence maximum number participants that can accommodated in each room are

a) 14

b) 12

c) 16

d) 18

Answer: b) 12

2. What is the minimum number of rooms required during the event?

a) 11

b) 31

c) 41

d) 21

Answer: d) 21

3. The LCM of 60, 84 and 108 is

a) 3780

b) 3680

c) 4780

d) 4680

Answer: a) 3780

4. The product of HCF and LCM of 60,84 and 108 is

a) 55360

b) 35360

c) 45500

d) 45360

Answer: d) 45360

5. 108 can be expressed as a product of its primes as

a) 23 × 32

b) 23 × 33

c) 22 × 32

d) 22 × 33

Answer: d) 22 × 33

CASE STUDY 3:

A Mathematics Exhibition is being conducted in your School and one of your friends is making a model of a factor tree. He has some difficulty and asks for your help in completing a quiz for the audience.

Observe the following factor tree and answer the following:

1. What will be the value of x?

a) 15005

b) 13915

c) 56920

d) 17429

Answer: b) 13915

2. What will be the value of y?

a) 23

b) 22

c) 11

d) 19

Answer: c) 11

3. What will be the value of z?

a) 22

b) 23

c) 17

d) 19

Answer: b) 23

4. According to Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic 13915 is a

a) Composite number

b) Prime number

c) Neither prime nor composite

d) Even number

Answer: a) Composite number

5. The prime factorisation of 13915 is

a) 5 × 113 × 132

b) 5 × 113 × 232

c) 5 × 112 × 23

d) 5 × 112 × 132

Answer: c) 5 × 112 × 23

