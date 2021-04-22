CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Questions for Chapter 9 - Some Applications of Trigonometry (Published By CBSE)

Case study based questions are new for class 10 students. Therefore, it is quite essential that students practice with more of such questions so that they do not have problem in solving them in their Maths board exam. We have provided here the case study questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 9 - Some Applications of Trigonometry. All these questions have been published by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the class 10 students. Therefore, students must solve all the questions seriously so that they may score the desired marks in their Maths exam.

Check Case Study Questions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 9:

CASE STUDY 1:

A group of students of class X visited India Gate on an education trip. The teacher and students had interest in history as well. The teacher narrated that India Gate, official name Delhi Memorial, originally called All-India War Memorial, monumental sandstone arch in New Delhi, dedicated to the troops of British India who died in wars fought between 1914 and 1919. The teacher also said that India Gate, which is located at the eastern end of the Rajpath (formerly called the Kingsway), is about 138 feet (42 metres) in height.

1. What is the angle of elevation if they are standing at a distance of 42m away from the monument?

a) 30o

b) 45o

c) 60o

d) 0o

Answer: b) 45o

2. They want to see the tower at an angle of 60o. So, they want to know the distance where they should stand and hence find the distance.

a) 25.24 m

b) 20.12 m

c) 42 m

d) 24.64 m

Answer: a) 25.24 m

3. If the altitude of the Sun is at 60o, then the height of the vertical tower that will cast a shadow of length 20 m is

a) 20√3 m

b) 20/ √3 m

c) 15/ √3 m

d) 15√3 m

Answer: a) 20√3 m

4. The ratio of the length of a rod and its shadow is 1:1. The angle of elevation of the Sun is

a) 30o

b) 45o

c) 60o

d) 90o

Answer: b) 45o

5. The angle formed by the line of sight with the horizontal when the object viewed is below the horizontal level is

a) corresponding angle

b) angle of elevation

c) angle of depression

d) complete angle

Answer: a) corresponding angle

CASE STUDY 2:

A Satellite flying at height h is watching the top of the two tallest mountains in Uttarakhand and Karnataka, them being Nanda Devi(height 7,816m) and Mullayanagiri (height 1,930 m). The angles of depression from the satellite, to the top of Nanda Devi and Mullayanagiri are 30° and 60° respectively. If the distance between the peaks of the two mountains is 1937 km, and the satellite is vertically above the midpoint of the distance between the two mountains.

1. The distance of the satellite from the top of Nanda Devi is

a) 1139.4 km

b) 577.52 km

c) 1937 km

d) 1025.36 km

Answer: a) 1139.4 km

2. The distance of the satellite from the top of Mullayanagiri is

a) 1139.4 km

b) 577.52 km

c) 1937 km

d) 1025.36 km

Answer: c) 1937 km

3. The distance of the satellite from the ground is

a) 1139.4 km

b) 577.52 km

c) 1937 km

d) 1025.36 km

Answer: b) 577.52 km

4. What is the angle of elevation if a man is standing at a distance of 7816m from Nanda Devi?

a) 30o

b) 45o

c) 60o

d) 0o

Answer: b) 45o

5.If a mile stone very far away from, makes 45o to the top of Mullanyangiri mountain. So, find the distance of this mile stone from the mountain.

a) 1118.327 km

b) 566.976 km

c) 1937 km

d) 1025.36 km

Answer: c) 1937 km

