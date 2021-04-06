CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check Case Study Based Question Bank for Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 (Released By CBSE)

CBSE Class 10 students must be searching for a good question bank based on case study to prepare for their upcoming CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2021. Now, the problem is solved as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a set of case study based questions for each chapter of Class 10 Maths. We have provided below the questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 - Polynomials. All the questions have sub-questions of MCQ type. You can find the answer (correct option) written against each question. Practice all the case study based questions provided below to prepare well for your Maths exam.

Case Study Questions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 - Polynomials

CASE STUDY 1:

The below picture are few natural examples of parabolic shape which is represented by a quadratic polynomial. A parabolic arch is an arch in the shape of a parabola. In structures, their curve represents an efficient method of load, and so can be found in bridges and in architecture in a variety of forms.

1. In the standard form of quadratic polynomial, ax2 + bx + c, a, b and c are

a) All are Polynomials.

b) All are rational numbers.

c) ‘a’ is a non zero real number and b and c are any Polynomials.

d) All are integers.

Answers: c) ‘a’ is a non zero real number and b and c are any Polynomials.

2. If the roots of the quadratic polynomial are equal, where the discriminant D = b2 – 4ac, then

a) D > 0

b) D < 0

c) D ≥ 0

d) D = 0

Answers: d) D = 0

3. If α and 1/α are the zeroes of the quadratic polynomial 2x2 – x + 8k, then k is

a) 4

b) 1/4

c) –1/4

d) 2

Answers: b) 1/4

4. The graph of x2+1 = 0

a) Intersects x‐axis at two distinct points.

b)Touches x‐axis at a point.

c) Neither touches nor intersects x‐axis.

d)Either touches or intersects x‐ axis.

Answers: c) Neither touches nor intersects x‐axis.

5. If the sum of the roots is –p and product of the roots is –1/p, then the quadratic polynomial is

a) k(–px2 + x/p + 1)

b) k(px2 – x/p – 1)

c) k(x2 + px – 1/p)

d) k(x2 – px + 1/p)

Answers: c) k(x2 + px – 1/p)

CASE STUDY 2:

An asana is a body posture, originally and still a general term for a sitting meditation pose, and later extended in hatha yoga and modern yoga as exercise, to any type of pose or position, adding reclining, standing, inverted, twisting, and balancing poses. In the figure, one can observe that poses can be related to representation of quadratic polynomial.

1. The shape of the poses shown is

a) Spiral

b) Ellipse

c) Linear

d) Parabola

Answer: d) Parabola

2. The graph of parabola opens downwards, if _______

a) a ≥ 0

b) a = 0

c) a < 0

d) a > 0

Answer: c) a < 0

3. In the graph, how many zeroes are there for the polynomial?

a) 0

b) 1

c) 2

d) 3

Answer: c) 2

4. The two zeroes in the above shown graph are

a) 2, 4

b) -2, 4

c) -8, 4

d) 2, -8

Answer: b) -2, 4

CASE STUDY 3:

Basketball and soccer are played with a spherical ball. Even though an athlete dribbles the ball in both sports, a basketball player uses his hands and a soccer player uses his feet. Usually, soccer is played outdoors on a large field and basketball is played indoor on a court made out of wood. The projectile (path traced) of soccer ball and basketball are in the form of parabola representing quadratic polynomial.

1. The shape of the path traced shown is

a) Spiral

b) Ellipse

c) Linear

d) Parabola

Answer: d) Parabola

2. The graph of parabola opens upwards, if _______

a) a = 0

b) a < 0

c) a > 0

d) a ≥ 0

Answer: c) a > 0

3. Observe the following graph and answer

In the above graph, how many zeroes are there for the polynomial?

a) 0

b) 1

c) 2

d) 3

Answer: d) 3

4. The three zeroes in the above shown graph are

a) 2, 3,-1

b) -2, 3, 1

c) -3, -1, 2

d) -2, -3, -1

Answer: c) -3, -1, 2

5. What will be the expression of the polynomial?

a) x3 + 2x2 – 5x – 6

b) x3 + 2x2 – 5x + 6

c) x3 + 2x2 + 5x – 6

d) x3 + 2x2 + 5x + 6

Answer: a) x3 + 2x2 – 5x – 6

