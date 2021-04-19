CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Questions for Chapter 7 - Coordinate Geometry (Released By CBSE)

Case study based questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 7 - Coordinate Geometry are provided here for students to practice this new format of questions for their Maths Board Exam 2022. All these questions are published by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Class 10 Maths. Students must solve these questions to familiarise themselves with the concepts and logic used in the case study. You can also check the right answer at the end of each question.

Check Case Study Questions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 7 - Coordinate Geometry

CASE STUDY 1:

In order to conduct Sports Day activities in your School, lines have been drawn with chalk powder at a distance of 1 m each, in a rectangular shaped ground ABCD, 100 flower pots have been placed at a distance of 1 m from each other along AD, as shown in given figure below. Niharika runs 1/4 th the distance AD on the 2nd line and posts a green flag. Preet runs 1/5th distance AD on the eighth line and posts a red flag.

1. Find the position of green flag

a) (2,25)

b) (2,0.25)

c) (25,2)

d) (0, -25)

Answer: a) (2,25)

2. Find the position of red flag

a) (8,0)

b) (20,8)

c) (8,20)

d) (8,0.2)

Answer: c) (8,20)

3. What is the distance between both the flags?

a) √41

b) √11

c) √61

d) √51

Answer: c) √61

4. If Rashmi has to post a blue flag exactly halfway between the line segment joining the two flags, where should she post her flag?

a) (5, 22.5)

b) (10,22)

c) (2,8.5)

d) (2.5,20)

Answer: a) (5, 22.5)

5. If Joy has to post a flag at one-fourth distance from green flag , in the line segment joining the green and red flags, then where should he post his flag?

a) (3.5,24)

b) (0.5,12.5)

c) (2.25,8.5)

d) (25,20)

Answer: a) (3.5,24)

CASE STUDY 2:

The class X students school in krishnagar have been allotted a rectangular plot of land for their gardening activity. Saplings of Gulmohar are planted on the boundary at a distance of 1 m from each other. There is triangular grassy lawn in the plot as shown in the figure. The students are to sow seeds of flowering plants on the remaining area of the plot.

1. Taking A as origin, find the coordinates of P

a) (4,6)

b) (6,4)

c) (0,6)

d) (4,0)

Answer: a) (4,6)

2. What will be the coordinates of R, if C is the origin?

a) (8,6)

b) (3,10)

c) (10,3)

d) (0,6)

Answer: c) (10,3)

3. What will be the coordinates of Q, if C is the origin?

a) (6,13)

b) b) (-6,13)

c) (-13,6)

d) (13,6)

Answer: d) (13,6)

4. Calculate the area of the triangles if A is the origin

a) 4.5

b) 6

c) 8

d) 6.25

Answer: a) 4.5

5. Calculate the area of the triangles if C is the origin

a) 8

b) 5

c) 6.25

d) 4.5

Answer: d) 4.5

