CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Questions for Chapter 12 - Areas Related to Circles (Published By CBSE)

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced some changes in the exam pattern of CBSE Class 10 according to which the question papers of the class 10 board exam will now have more competency-based questions. These questions will be in the form of MCQs, case study questions, source base integrated questions, etc. Therefore, students must practice with more of such questions. They should, indeed, start solving the questions of this new format right from the beginning of their new class.

We have provided below the CBSE Case Study Questions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 12 - Areas Related to Circles. All the questions are provided with answers. These questions have been published by the CBSE board for class 10 Mathematics subject. Solve these case study questions to score well in your CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2021-2022.

CASE STUDY 1:

Pookalam is the flower bed or flower pattern designed during Onam in Kerala. It is similar as Rangoli in North India and Kolam in Tamil Nadu. During the festival of Onam, your school is planning to conduct a Pookalam competition. Your friend who is a partner in competition, suggests two designs given below.

Observe these carefully.

Design I: This design is made with a circle of radius 32cm leaving equilateral triangle ABC in the middle as shown in the given figure.

Design II: This Pookalam is made with 9 circular design each of radius 7cm.

Refer Design I:

1. The side of equilateral triangle is

a) 12√3 cm

b) 32√3 cm

c) 48cm

d) 64cm

Answer: b) 32√3 cm

2. The altitude of the equilateral triangle is

a) 8 cm

b) 12 cm

c) 48cm

d) 52cm

Answer: c) 48cm

Refer Design II:

3. The area of square is

a) 1264 cm2

b) 1764 cm2

c) 1830 cm2

d) 1944 cm2

Answer: b) 1764 cm2

4. Area of each circular design is

a) 124 cm2

b) 132 cm2

c) 144 cm2

d) 154 cm2

Answer: d) 154 cm2

5. Area of the remaining portion of the square ABCD is

a) 378 cm2

b) 260 cm2

c) 340 cm2

d) 278 cm2

Answer: a) 378 cm2

A Brooch

CASE STUDY 2:

A brooch is a small piece of jewellery which has a pin at the back so it can be fastened on a dress, blouse or coat. Designs of some brooch are shown below. Observe them carefully.

Design A: Brooch A is made with silver wire in the form of a circle with diameter 28mm. The wire used for making 4 diameters which divide the circle into 8 equal parts.

Design B: Brooch b is made two colours - Gold and silver. Outer part is made with Gold. The circumference of silver part is 44mm and the gold part is 3mm wide everywhere.

Refer to Design A

1. The total length of silver wire required is

a) 180 mm

b) 200 mm

c) 250 mm

d) 280 mm

Answer: b) 200 mm

2. The area of each sector of the brooch is

a) 44 mm2

b) 52 mm2

c) 77 mm2

d) 68 mm2

Answer: c) 77 mm2

Refer to Design B

3. The circumference of outer part (golden) is

a) 48.49 mm

b) 82.2 mm

c) 72.50 mm

d) 62.86 mm

Answer: d) 62.86 mm

4. The difference of areas of golden and silver parts is

a) 18 π

b) 44 π

c) 51 π

d) 64 π

Answer: c) 51 π

5. A boy is playing with brooch B. He makes revolution with it along its edge. How many complete revolutions must it take to cover 80 mm?

a) 2

b) 3

c) 4

d) 5

Answer: c) 4

