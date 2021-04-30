CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Questions for Chapter 13 - Surface Areas and Volumes (Published By CBSE)

Case study questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 13 - Surface Areas and Volumes are published by the CBSE board. Students can solve these questions to acquaint themselves with the new type of questions. Answers to all the questions have been provided with them. These case study questions are quite helpful to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2021-2022.

Case Study Questions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 10 - Surface Areas and Volumes

CASE STUDY 1:

Adventure camps are the perfect place for the children to practice decision making for themselves without parents and teachers guiding their every move. Some students of a school reached for adventure at Sakleshpur. At the camp, the waiters served some students with a welcome drink in a cylindrical glass and some students in a hemispherical cup whose dimensions are shown below. After that they went for a jungle trek. The jungle trek was enjoyable but tiring. As dusk fell, it was time to take shelter. Each group of four students was given a canvas of area 551m2 . Each group had to make a conical tent to accommodate all the four students. Assuming that all the stitching and wasting incurred while cutting, would amount to 1m2 , the students put the tents. The radius of the tent is 7m.

1. The volume of cylindrical cup is

a) 295.75 cm3

b) 7415.5 cm3

c) 384.88 cm3

d) 404.25 cm3

Answer: d) 404.25 cm3

2. The volume of hemispherical cup is

a) 179.67 cm3

b) 89.83 cm3

c) 172.25 cm3

d) 210.60 cm3

Answer: b) 89.83 cm3

3. Which container had more juice and by how much?

a) Hemispherical cup, 195 cm3

b) Cylindrical glass, 207 cm3

c) Hemispherical cup, 280.85 cm3

d) Cylindrical glass, 314.42 cm3

Answer: d) Cylindrical glass, 314.42 cm3

4. The height of the conical tent prepared to accommodate four students is

a) 18m

b) 10m

c) 24m

d) 14m

Answer: c) 24m

5. How much space on the ground is occupied by each student in the conical tent

a) 54 m2

b) 38.5 m2

c) 86 m2

d) 24 m2

Answer: b) 38.5 m2

CASE STUDY 2:

The Great Stupa at Sanchi is one of the oldest stone structures in India, and an important monument of Indian Architecture. It was originally commissioned by the emperor Ashoka in the 3rd century BCE. Its nucleus was a simple hemispherical brick structure built over the relics of the Buddha. .It is a perfect example of combination of solid figures. A big hemispherical dome with a cuboidal structure mounted on it. (Take π = 22/7)

1. Calculate the volume of the hemispherical dome if the height of the dome is 21 m –

a) 19404 cu. m

b) 2000 cu .m

c) 15000 cu. m

d) 19000 cu. m

Answer: a) 19404 cu. m

2. The formula to find the Volume of Sphere is -

a) 2/3 πr3

b) 4/3 πr3

c) 4 πr2

d) 2 πr2

Answer: b) 4/3 πr3

3. The cloth require to cover the hemispherical dome if the radius of its base is 14m is

a) 1222 sq.m

b) 1232 sq.m

c) 1200 sq.m

d) 1400 sq.m

Answer: b) 1232 sq.m

4. The total surface area of the combined figure i.e. hemispherical dome with radius 14m and cuboidal shaped top with dimensions 8m 6m 4m is

a)1200 sq. m

b) 1232 sq. m

c) 1392 sq.m

d) 1932 sq. m

Answer: c) 1392 sq.m

5. The volume of the cuboidal shaped top is with dimensions mentioned in question 4

a) 182.45 m3

b) 282.45 m3

c) 292 m3

d) 192 m3

Answer: d) 192 m3

CASE STUDY 3:

On a Sunday, your Parents took you to a fair. You could see lot of toys displayed, and you wanted them to buy a RUBIK’s cube and strawberry ice-cream for you. Observe the figures and answer the questions:-

1. The length of the diagonal if each edge measures 6cm is

a) 3√3

b) 3√6

c) √12

d) 6√3

Answers: d) 6√3

2. Volume of the solid figure if the length of the edge is 7cm is

a)256 cm3

b) 196 cm3

c) 343 cm3

d) 434 cm3

Answers: c) 343 cm3

3. What is the curved surface area of hemisphere (ice cream) if the base radius is 7cm?

a) 309 cm2

b) 308 cm2

c) 803 cm2

d) 903 cm2

Answers: b) 308 cm2

4. Slant height of a cone if the radius is 7cm and the height is 24 cm___

a) 26cm

b) 25 cm

c) 52 cm

d) 62cm

Answers: b) 25 cm

5. The total surface area of cone with hemispherical ice cream is

a) 858 cm2

b) 885 cm2

c) 588 cm2

d) 855 cm2

Answers: a) 858 cm2

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Questions - All Chapters

Tips to Solve Case Study Based Questions Accurately

CBSE Class 10 Maths Best Study Material for Preparation of Board Exam 2021