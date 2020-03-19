CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020: Check Question Papers of All Subjects

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Conducted the Class 10 Board Examinations of all subjects successfully from 15th February to 18th March, 2020. However, the last papers of Information & Communication Technology and Computer Applications had to be postponed as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Also, papers of few subjects were cancelled in the North-East parts of Delhi where violence broke out after clashes between NRC supporters and the opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act. For all those students who could not write their exams on the dates earlier scheduled by CBSE, we are providing here the question papers of all important subjects for which the board exam was conducted all across the country. These latest question papers will let you know the pattern followed in the CBSE question papers. You will also get an idea about the difficulty level of the questions asked in the papers. These question papers will be helpful to those students also who will write their Class 10 Board Exam next year.

All the CBSE Class 10 Question Papers are available here in PDF format which can be easily downloaded and used for practice of the Class Board Exam 2020:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2020

Maths paper was held on 12th March 2020. Paper consisted of total 40 questions out of which 20 questions were of objective type and remaining 20 questions were of subjective type.

Structure of the CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper is as follows:

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2020

CBSE conducted the Class 10 Science paper on 4th March, 2020. Class 10 Science paper was easy and entirely based on the Class 10 NCERT Book. However, a few questions were asked in a twisted manner which troubled the students. But these questions were again taken from the NCERT book only. So, students are advised to read it thoroughly.

Structure of the CBSE Class 10 Science Paper 2020 is as follows:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2020

This was the last major paper of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020. Class 10 Social Science paper had total 35 questions. Paper was easy but a few students found the MCQs and Match the Following type questions a little complex.

Structure of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2020 is as follows:

CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 English paper was held on 26th February, 2020. Papers of English Communicative and English Language & Literature were held on the same day. As per the new examination dates for Delhi students (only of North-East parts), CBSE has scheduled the English paper for 21st March, 2020 (Saturday). These students can take help from the old question paper to make appropriate preparations.

Structure of the CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2020 was as follows:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2020

Hindi paper was conducted on 29th February, 2020. Pattern used in both Hind A and Hindi B papers was exactly similar to that of the latest CBSE Sample Papers. If we talk about the difficulty level of the paper, students said the writing section of the paper was a little difficult and time taking.