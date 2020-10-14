CBSE Class 10 Japanese Question Paper 2020 is provided here so that students can take help of this sample paper to get an idea of the important questions and also check their preparedness for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2021. Practicing with this question paper will also help them increase their confidence level to take the final exam. Therefore, all students should solve this question paper to identify their weak areas and work on them to score the desired marks in their exam. Class 10 Japanese Question Paper of CBSE Board Exam 2020 is provided here absolutely free. Students can download this question paper in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Japanese Question Paper 2020:

The question paper is divided into four sections :

Section A : Reading Comprehension - 20 marks

Section B : Writing - 20 marks

Section C : Grammar - 20 marks

Section D : Script - 20 Marks

(B) Read the following conversation. It is followed by some sentences. Write ´O` if the sentences have same meaning with that of the passage, and, ´X` if the meaning is different. You may write only the answer in the Answer Sheet. (0.5 × 6 = 3)

