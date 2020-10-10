Study at Home
CBSE Board Exam 2021 - Class 10 Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme Released for All Subjects - Download Now!

CBSE sample papers for Class 10 Board Exam 2021 have been released along with the marking scheme. These sample papers are based on the reduced CBSE Class 10 Syllabus. CBSE sample papers and marking scheme are very important for the board exam preparations.

Oct 10, 2020 14:37 IST
CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2021
CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2021 - The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released new sample papers with marking scheme for the upcoming Board Exam 2021. All these sample papers are prepared according to the reduced CBSE syllabus. With the release of the CBSE sample papers, preparations for the board exam will take a kick start as students can know actually prepare according to the pattern followed in the sample papers. They will also get to know the format of questions that will be followed in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam with no or minor change. At the same time, CBSE marking scheme will help to know the pattern of distribution of marks across different answers. The marking scheme is also useful to know the right criteria for writing appropriate answers in the exam. Thus, practicing with the new CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers is very important to enhance your confidence to take one of the most important exam of your life.

Subject-wise CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers with Marking Scheme are available here for free PDF download. Links to access all the sample papers and marking schemes are mentioned below:

CBSE Sample Papers for Major Subjects of Class 10

CBSE Sample Question Paper

CBSE Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Basics Maths Sample Paper 2021

CBSE Class 10 Basics Maths Marking Scheme 2021

CBSE Class 10 Standard Maths Sample Paper 2021

CBSE Class 10 Standard Maths Marking Scheme 2021

CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2021

CBSE Class 10 Science Marking Scheme 2021

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2021

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Marking Scheme 2021

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper 2021

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Marking Scheme 2021

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper 2021

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Marking Scheme 2021

CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Sample Paper 2021

CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Marking Scheme 2021

CBSE Sample Papers for Elective Subjects of Class 10

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Sample Paper 2021

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Marking Scheme 2021

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2021

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Marking Scheme 2021

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Sample Paper 2021

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Marking Scheme 2021

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Sample Paper 2021

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Marking Scheme 2021

CBSE Class 10 NCC Sample Paper 2021

CBSE Class 10 NCC Marking Scheme 2021

Also, check the following link to get some very important articles for the preparations of the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021:

CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material & Guide for Board Exam 2021 (Absolutely Free)

