CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Question Paper 2021 (with Answers & Marking Scheme)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2021 and marking scheme are released by the board to reveal the new examination pattern and the evaluation scheme for the upcoming board Exam. Students should thoroughly analyse the format of the CBSE sample paper and plan their exam preparations according to the same. To learn the answer writing skills, they should go through the marking scheme that helps to understand the step-by-step marks allotment and the way how to include key concepts in your answers. CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper and its Marking Scheme are available here for free PDF download.

Format of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2021 is as mentioned below :

There are total 32 questions in the question paper. All these questions are divided into five Sections – A, B, C, D and E. Section A – Question no. 1 to 16 are Objective Type Questions of 1 mark each.

iii. Section B – Question no. 17 to 22 are short answer type questions, carrying 3 marks each.

Section C – Question no. 23 to 26 are source based questions, carrying 4 marks each. Section D – Question no. 27 to 31 are long answer type questions, carrying 5 marks each. Section E – Question no. 32 is map based, carrying 5 marks with two parts, 32.1 from History (2 marks) and 32.2 from Geography (3 marks).

vii. There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in few questions.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Question Paper Social Science (CODE 087) 2020-2021:

SECTION A

1 Identify the correct statement with regard to ‘The Act of Union -1707’ from the following options.

The British monarchy surrendered the power to English Parliament. The British parliament seized power from Ireland. The formation of the ‘United Kingdom of Great Britain’. The British nation was formed as a result of a war with Scotland and Wales.

2 Which of the following treaty recognized Greece as an independent nation?

Treaty of Sevres Treaty of Versailles Treaty of Lausanne Treaty of Constantinople

3 Which of the following was the reason for calling off ‘the Non-cooperation Movement’ by Gandhiji?

Pressure from the British Government Second Round Table Conference Gandhiji’s arrest Chauri-Chaura incident

4 Fill in the blank: Business Processes Outsourcing (BPO) is an example of _______ industry in India.

OR

Green Revolution has helped------------------------- industry to expand in different parts of India.

5 Choose the correctly matched pair about the Primitive Cultivation in India from the following options: A. Dahiya – Madhya Pradesh

Kumari-Jharkhand Khil -Andhra Pradesh Koman- Karnataka

6 Fill in the blankBarley: Rabi crop, cotton: kharif, ___________________: zaid crop.

Wheat Mustard Soya bean Cucumber

7 Identify the soil with the help of the following features.

Red to brown in colour

Sandy in texture and saline in nature

Lacks humus and moisture

8 A type of millet rich in iron, calcium, other micro nutrients and roughage is

Bajra Rajma Jowar Ragi

9 Population of Sri Lankan Tamils is concentrated in ____________ region of Sri Lanka.

North and South North and East East and West South and East

10 Define Majoritarianism.

OR

Define Ethnicity.

11 Which administrative authority legislates on Residuary subjects?

OR

Which administrative authority legislates on Union list?

12 Read the given data and find out which country has most equitable distribution of income.

Country A Country B Country C Country D

13 Read the information given below and select the correct option - Mohan is an agricultural labourer. There are several months in a year when he has no work and needs credit to meet his daily expenses. He depends upon his employer, the landowner for credit who charges an interest rate of 5 per cent per month. Mohan repays the money by working physically for the landowner on his farmland.

Over the years his debt will –

Increase - because of increasing interest and non-payment of monthly amount Remain constant - as he is working for the employer but is repaying less Reduce - as amount equivalent to his salary is being counted as monthly repayment Be totally repaid - as he is repaying the debt in the form of physical labour

OR

Most of the agricultural labourers like Mohan depend upon loans from informal sector. Which of the following statements about this sector is correct –

There are govt. bodies to supervise informal sector Money lenders ask for a reasonable rate of interest Cost of informal loans to the borrower is quite high Money lenders use fair means to get their money back

14 Which one of the following options describe ‘Collateral’?

Double coincidence of wants Certain products for barter Trade in barter Asset as guarantee for loan

15 Read the given statements in context of ‘globalization’ and choose the correct option -

It is the only way for economic development of the country Interlinks only production based activities in dispersed locations in the world It has always given only positive results in all the countries Leads to spread of technology, cultures and diseases from a region to another

16 In the question given below, there are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Read the statements and chose the correct option:

Assertion (A): Different people have different development goals.

Reason (R): People want freedom, equality, security and respect

Options:

Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. A is true but R is false. A is false but R is true.

The complete sample paper and its marking scheme can be accessed from the links mentioned below:

