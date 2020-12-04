CBSE 10th Social Science Exam Pattern 2021 with Latest Sample Paper, Question Paper Design and Important Examination Details

CBSE Class 10 students will appear for the board exams for the first time. The thought of taking the board examination may induce stress and anxiety among the students. However, students should not fear the board exam rather they should make the right strategy to prepare for their exams. They must understand the pattern of examination first that will guide them in their preparations. It gives a clear picture of what to expect from the upcoming exam. So, preparing according to the latest examination pattern increases a candidate's chances of scoring high in the exam.

In this article, we are going to discuss the latest pattern of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2021. Here, we will discuss the latest question paper design to know the expected types, number and level of questions. The latest marking scheme, evaluation scheme and components of internal assessment will also be discussed in detail here. All these elements will be helpful in preparing for the exam in an easy and organised way.

Format of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2021

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2021 will be based on the revised CBSE syllabus for Class 10 Social Science. The question paper will be of total 80 marks. There will be a total of 32 questions that will be divided into five sections – A, B, C, D and E.

Section A (Q. no. 1 to 16) - It will include Objective Type Questions of 1 mark each.

Questions in this section will be of different formats as followed:

Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs)

Very short answer type questions

Fill in the Blanks

Assertion and Reason based questions

Section B (Q. no. 17 to 22) - It will include Short Answer Type Questions of 3 marks each.

Section C(Q. no. 23 to 26) - It will include Source Based questions of 4 marks each.

Section D (Q. no. 27 to 31) - It will include Long Answer Type Questions of 5 marks each.

Section E (Q. no. 32) - It will include Map Based Questions given in two parts, 32.1 from History (2 marks) and 32.2 from Geography (3 marks).

All the questions will be compulsory.

Internal choices will be provided

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2020 will not have any overall choice. However, internal choices will be provided as follows:

In 4 questions of Section A

In 2 questions of Section B

No internal choice in Section C

In 3 questions of Section D

In Q. no. 32.2 of Section E

To check further details of the question paper format, go through the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2021. This sample paper will be quite helpful to understand the way questions will be presented before you in the upcoming board exam. Knowing the fine details of the paper will help you make your exam preparations in the right way.

Unit-Wise Weightage for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2021:

Unit-wise weightage distribution helps to know that questions for how many marks will be asked from each unit of Class 10 Social Science. Weightage distribution for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam will be as follows:

Units Unit Name Marks I History - India and the Contemporary World - II 20 II Geography - Contemporary India - II 20 III Political Science - Democratic Politics - II 20 IV Economics - Understanding Economic Development 20 Total 80

Students should read the contents of all four units as prescribed by the board in the reduced and revised CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2020-2021. Be very careful about the deleted portion of the syllabus to avoid reading irrelevant content.

Students should also be aware of the components of Internal Assessment which is going to fetch them the maximum of 20 marks in the upcoming board exam. Internal assessment will constitute the following components:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science: Components of Internal Assessment

1. Periodic Assessment (10 marks)

5 marks for Pen Paper Test

5 marks for assessment using multiple strategies. For example, quiz, debate, role play, viva, group discussion, visual expression, interactive bulletin boards, gallery walks, exit cards, concept maps, peer assessment, self assessment, etc.

2. Portfolio (5 marks)

Class work

Work done (activities/assignments)

Reflections, narrations, journals, etc.

Achievements of the student in the subject throughout the year

Participation of the student in different activities like Heritage India Quiz

3. Subject Enrichment Activity (5 marks)

Project work

To check the details of the project work, go through the latest CBSE syllabus.

