CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021: Check Latest Examination Pattern, Question Paper Format and Evaluation Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 will be conducted from May 4th to June 10th. The detailed examination schedule will be released very soon. Meanwhile, the class 10 students should make themselves familiar with the examination pattern that is very necessary for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE board exam. In this article, we are going to discuss the latest exam pattern for all subjects of CBSE class 10. You will know here the latest evaluation scheme, paper pattern, new sample papers, marking scheme and other important examination details. Knowing the latest CBSE exam pattern will be really helpful for the students as they will be able to plan a proper strategy for their CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2021.

As per the latest CBSE Class 10th Exam Pattern 2021, the theory paper of each subject will be of 80 marks, while 20 marks will be kept for internal assessment.

Detailed CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern (subject-wise) 2021 can be checked from the following links:

CBSE released the sample papers of all subjects for the board exam 2021 to reveal the format of the question paper. The marking scheme for all sample papers was also released to help students know correct answers and make them understand the right format of answers. This CBSE marking scheme also mentions the criteria according to which marks will be assigned to different types of answers in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021. Students may check the sample papers and marking schemes of all subjects from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers and Marking Schemes for Board Exam 2021

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam will be conducted according to the revised CBSE syllabus that was released after deleting about 30% portion of the old syllabus. Students should go through the complete syllabus to know the names of topics and chapters prescribed by the board for the upcoming board exam. Link to check the revised syllabus and know the deleted portion of the syllabus is given below:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-2021and Deleted Portion of Syllabus

* The board examinations for class 10th and class 12th will commence from 4th May, 2021 (Tuesday).

* Schools will be allowed to conduct Practical/Project/Internal Assessment of Class 10th from 1st March, 2021 (Monday) to the last date of conduct of theory examination of the same class.

Details of CBSE Date Sheet 2021 can be checked from the following link:

CBSE Date Sheet 2021: Time Table for CBSE 2021 Board Exam

# CBSE Class 10 Question Paper Pattern 2021 will be different than that of the previous year

Format of the question papers of all subjects in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 is going to be different as compared to the previous year's board exam. Therefore, students should be very clear about the pattern of the paper. Knowing the format of the questions, number and level of questions will make it easier for students to prepare well for the exam.

Important: CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material & Preparation Guide for Board Exam 2021