CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Exam Pattern 2021: Check Question Paper Format, Internal Assessment Criteria, Latest Sample Paper & Marking Scheme

Hindi is one of the major subjects in CBSE Class 10 that must be studied and learned with full focus and dedication as students do for other important subjects like Maths, Science, Social Science and English. To raise your overall grade in the board exam results, it becomes crucial to do well in all the subjects. Therefore, all the CBSE Class 10 students who are preparing for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021, should use all necessary and important resources to score well in their Hindi exam, Here, we are providing the most necessary tool to help you in your preparations for the Hindi A exam that is the CBSE Examination Pattern. The CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Exam Pattern includes all necessary details regarding the question paper format, internal assessment, sample paper and marking scheme for the board exam 2021. This examination pattern is sure to help you for making your exam preparations in an easy, effective and organised manner.

In the CBSE Class 10th board exam, Hindi A subject carries maximum marks of 100 out of which which

80 marks are for CBSE Annual Exam and

20 marks are for Internal Assessment.

The annual exam will comprise of one theory paper conducted under the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021. The CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Question Paper 2021 will be entirely based on the revised CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus for 2020-2021. The format of the question paper will be as follows:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper 2021 will consist of 17 questions divided into two sections A and B:

Section A will have 9 objective type questions from Q. No. 1-9. Each question has sub-questions.

Section B will have 8 subjective type questions from Q. No. 10-17. Internal choices will be given in all eight questions.

Let us discuss the format of questions in both sections A and B.

Question no. 1 (Reading - 5 marks) - It will have five multiple choice questions based on the unseen passage (gadyansh). There will be two passages: Passage I and Passage II out of which students will be asked to attempt any one.

Question no. 2 (Reading - 5 marks) - It will also have five multiple choice questions based on the unseen verse (kavyansh). There will be two verses: Verse I and Verse II out of which students will be asked to attempt any one.

Question no. 3 - 6 (Grammar - 16 marks) - All these questions will have sub-questions of Multiple Choice Type (MCQs). Internal choice will be provided in each question.

Question no. 7 - 10 (Textbook - 14 marks) - All these questions will be based on the prose and poems given in the Hindi Textbook (पाठ्य पुस्तक) that is prescribed for Hindi (Course A). All the questions will have sub-questions of MCQ type.

Question no. 11 - 13 (Textbook and Supplementary Textbook - 20 marks) - These will include subjective type questions based on the chapters given in the textbook and supplementary reader (पाठ्य पुस्तक एवं पूरक पाठ्यपुस्तक). All the questions will have sub-questions (of 2 and 3 marks) with internal choices.

Question no. 14 - 17 (Writing - 20 marks) - It will include questions to test the students' writing skills.

Q. no. 14 will be article writing on any of the given topics (अनुच्छेद लेखन).

Q. no. 15 will be letter writing (पत्र लेखन).

Q. no. 16 will be advertisement writing (विज्ञापन लेखन).

Q. no. 17 will be message writing (संदेश- लेखन).

Thus, the weightage of questions of different types will be distributed as follows:

To check further details of the question paper, students must go through the latest CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper 2021.

Apart from the theory paper of CBSE Class 10 Hindi A, students should also know the details of the Internal Assessment that will contribute a maximum of 20 marks towards the final 100 marks of board examination.

Internal Assessment for Class 10 Hindi A will comprise of following components:

Listening and speaking skills - 10 marks

Assignment - 10 marks

Thus, the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Exam Pattern 2021 will provide students with all necessary details and information that will help them prepare for their Hindi Exam properly. This in turn will help them secure excellent marks in their board exam.

