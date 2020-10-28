CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Sample Paper for Board Exam 2021 (With Answers Hints and Marking Scheme)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for Class 10 Board Exam 2021. The board has released the sample paper with the marking schemes for all subjects of CBSE Class 10. These sample papers and marking schemes are the most useful resources to make preparation for the board exam in the right manner. Sample papers give you an overview of the question paper design for the upcoming board exam. You can know the type and number of questions to be asked in the exam paper. The CBSE Marking Scheme, on the other hand, makes you familiar with the correct format of answering different types of questions and also gives you an idea about how marks will be allocated during the evaluation of your answers sheets. Therefore, students should thoroughly practice with the CBSE sample papers and marking schemes to boost your preparation for the CBSE Board Exam and obtain high scores.

We are providing here the CBSE sample paper for Class 10 Hindi Course A subject. The sample paper along with its marking scheme is available here in PDF format. So, download the new sample paper (based on reduced CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus) and marking scheme to make an effective preparation for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2021.

