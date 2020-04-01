CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for 2020-2021 Released: Download Subject-Wise New Syllabus in PDF Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the new syllabus for all subjects of class 10. This syllabus will be followed in the current academic session, 2020-2021. Though, classes for the new academic session are not functional amid the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, students should start their studies with the help of new syllabus released by CBSE. We are providing here the direct links to download the subject-wise syllabus. Students should analyse their syllabus and can start from the initial chapters in each subject to attain an understanding of the course you will read throughout this session.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-2021 - Download Subject-wise syllabus from following links:

Importance of CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Students:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-2021 gives a framework of the course and acts as a planning tool to cover various chapters and units throughout the year. Therefore, at this time, when students are unable to attend their schools and are under house-arrest, they should carefully read the entire syllabus and analyse all the contents and instructions mentioned in it.

Check the following details carefully:

Names of units and topics mentioned under each unit.

Names of chapters which will be assessed in the annual board examinations.

Weightage assigned to each unit for the final assessment.

Design of question paper for the Board Examination 2021

In case, students have any difficulty in understanding any details or instructions mentioned in the syllabus, they should mark it and clear it with their teacher when the schools will reopen.

