CBSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus 2020-2021 PDF

CBSE has released this syllabus on its official website, cbse.nic.in. We are providing you the complete syllabus here to download in PDF format. Do not miss to check this new syllabus when start reading any new chapter of class 10 Spanish textbook. This is essential for effective learning and good results in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus 2020-2021:

SPANISH (CODE: 096)

CLASSES X

2020-21

Aims and objectives: The aim is to strengthen the basic knowledge of the language imparted in Class IX and develop further the acquired skills.

Topics

(A) Reading Section:

A learner should be able to:

(i) identify the logical argument of a simple text;and

(ii) understand the ideas implicit in the argument and extract key points from text, visual materials and graphics.

(B) Writing Section:

A learner should be able to:

(i) write short compositions on everyday life situations on family, friends, festivals, cultural events, city, etc. with emphasis on developing sentences with logical sequences;

(ii) reproduce the grammatical components identified in the syllabus through written exercises;and (iii) use language appropriate to purpose and audience.

(C) Applied Grammar:

Reflexive tense and Impersonal‘Se’

Neutral‘Lo’

Expressions of doubt – seguramente /posiblemente

Revision of the concept of comparison of equality, superiority and inferiority

Direct and indirect object pronoun

Conjunction: además, es que,etc.

Expressions such as: Deber + infinitivo / Tener que + infinitivo/Hay que + infinitivo /Se puede + infinitivo /¿Me das +…?

Use of the verb Doler and expressions with Tener dolor de+sustantivo

Prepositions Por /Para

Use of verbs Pensar and Creer to express opinion

Contrast muy / mucho

Present perfect tense (pretérito perfecto) and past indefinite tense (pretérito indefinido)

Past imperfect tense (pretérito imperfect)

Contrast between pretérito perfecto, pretérito indefinido and pretéritoimperfecto

Paraphrase: pensar + infinitivo/ haberque+infinitivo

Consecutive conjunction:poreso

Revision of the concept of direct and indirect object pronouns

Negative command (singular/plural) + direct/indirect object pronoun

Idea of the subjunctive mood and basic uses of present subjunctive.

Simple conditional (not involving past)

(D) Culture/Civilization/Literature:

(i) Build on the idea of familiarity with basic cultural and civilizational information relating to Spanish-speaking countries.

(ii) Besides the ones prescribed in Class-IX, the following authors may be added: Lope de Vega,Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer, Camilo José Cela, Gabriel García Márquez, Jorge Luis Borges, Mario Vargas Llosa.

(iii) The learner is expected to indentify one or two important works and the subject matter. The learner should be able to write short note using simple sentence structures.

Note for the teacher: (Some recommendations)

1. The above content should be presented and integrated in didactic materials and communicative activities (related to school environment) inside the classroom in such a way that the learner develops the following competencies:

Functional competencies:

• expresarhipótesis • añadir información y describir y valorar unacosa • expresar obligación • pedir algo / un favor y responder afirmativamente onegativamente • pedir permiso, conceder o denegarel permiso • hablar de planes yproyectos • hablar de hechoshistóricos • relacionar diferentes acontecimientos del pasado • hablar de recuerdos (eventos de la familia, infancia,etc.) • comparar algo ahora yantes • expresar dolor–hablar de síntomas y enfermedades • describir personas/objetos en elpasado • contar sucesos pasados en relacióncon • el presente, contar experiencias de lavida y las acciones de lasemana • hablar de acciones del pasado quese repiten, acciones habituales en el pasado • hablar de recuerdos (eventos de la familia, infancia,etc.) • expresar sorpresa yextrañeza • presentar una causa y unaconsecuencia • reaccionar ante unainformación • dar instrucciones yconsejos • hacer recomendaciones,expresar prohibiciones

Phonetical and orthographical competencies:

• entonación • entonación de frases afirmativas einterrogativas • la acentuación de diptongos, triptongos ehiato • la sílabafuerte • entonación de frases usadas paradisculparse • acentuación de interrogativas yexclamativas

2. The following suggested lexicon to be integrated into materials and communicative activities in such a way that the learner practice the target language in real context:

• vocabulario para narrar experiencias de las vacaciones • losviajes • establecimientoscomerciales • prendas de vestir, tejidos, materiales yformas, vocabulario de la moda • artículos de regalo, ropa, calzadoy complementos • viajes, tipos deturismo • los paisajes, léxico del tiempometeorológico • lugares de interés turístico en una ciudad, categoría de instalacionesturísticas, servicios en unhotel • señales de tráfico • servicios de lacalle • mobiliariourbano • problemas de salud ymedicamentos • obligaciones • expresiones y frases hechas parareaccionar • lascelebraciones • descripción física de personas – carácter y personalidad • léxico relacionado con permisos yprohibiciones • estados de ánimo,sentimientos

3. Efforts should be made to provide socio-cultural information of Spanish-speaking

countries: lugares de interés turístico en el mundo hispano, principales premios del mundo de la cultura, teatro, cine, literatura, horario comercial en el mundo hispano, signos específicos de algunos establecimientos (correos, estancos, etc.), actos sociales: bodas, nacimientos, etc., principales autores de cuentos del mundo hispano, la sociedad española actual: el sistema degobierno.

4. In Section D which is related to Culture/Civilization/Literature, the teacher is expected to provide basic information about the cultural and civilizational aspects of the Spanish-speaking areas. The same for very famous literary texts of authors cited.

5. The above-mentioned examples are suggestive in nature and the teacher depending on the needs of the learners may improvise the same within the framework of the prescribed syllabus.

Prescribed book:

Note: Continuation of Aula 1 textbook with new exercises to be framed by the teacher. Relevant chapters may be referred to for use as per the prescribed syllabus.

Aula International 2 (CD+Workbook) by Jaime Corpas et.al,Difusión, Madrid (Goyal)

Reference books:

Collins Gem Spanish School Dictionary, Collins, (Goyal)

Learn Spanish through games and activities (Level 1), by Pablo Rocío Domínguez, ELI Publishing, (Goyal)

en acción A2, (CD + Workbook) by Elena Verdía, Marisa González, et. al., enClave ELE [Langers]

Compañeros 2, (CD+Workbook) by Francisca Castro et.al.,SGEL

e-Resources: Centro Virtual Cervantes

“Mi mundo en palabras”, http://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/mimundo/default.html

“Lecturas paso a paso” -http://cvc.cervantes.es/aula/lecturas/

SPANISH (CODE: 096)

EXAMINATION STRUCTURE FOR CLASSES IX and X

The Question Paper will be of maximum 80 marks and will be divided into four sections:

Section A: Reading Comprehension 15marks

Section B: Written Expression 15marks

Section C: Applied Grammar 35marks

Section D: Culture/Civilization/Literature 15marks

Scheme of Section and Weightage to content:

Note: All questions and answers will be in the target language.

Internal Assessment:

The weightage of internal assessment is 20 Marks and is divided into the following components:

Periodic Tests (2 best out of 3 to be counted) – Total weightage 10 out of 20.

Test to be based on grammar and reading comprehensions being taught. The effort should be to monitor the progress of the learner towards meeting the course aims and objectives.

Notebook submission–Total weightage 05 out of 20.

- Learners are expected to maintain notebook for class work and other home-based enrichment exercises.

- Assessment may be done on the basis of regularity on:

assignment completion

neatness and upkeep of notebook

- Teacher is expected to provide regular feedback to the learners and identify learner’s strengths and weakness.

Subject enrichment activity – Total weightage 05 out of 20.

The teacher should assess learners on the skills of language learning namely, listening and speaking. The assessment should be done on 20 marks, 10 marks each for listening and speaking.

Two out of three tests shall be counted. The teacher should assess the learner’s ability to communicate and use the basic structure of the language with appropriate vocabulary. The teacher should also ensure that the interactive skills are assessed at each stage.

Comprehension and Weightage Suggested activities Listening Listening to narrations and handling exercises such as True/False, MCQ, gap-filling and SQPs. Speaking Conversation and dialogues, presentation on an unseen visual/verbal stimulus (within the prescribed syllabus and relevant to Spanish – speaking language and culture), spontaneous question answers, recitation and narration

