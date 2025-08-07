UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
RBU Result 2025 OUT at rbu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

RBU Result 2025 OUT: Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the RBU result.

BySunil Sharma
Aug 7, 2025, 12:51 IST

RBU Result 2025: Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, MA, MSW and other exams. Rabindra Bharati University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rbu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their rbu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their RBU result 2025 pdf through their roll number.

Rabindra Bharati University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Rabindra Bharati University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their RBU results on the official website of the University- rbu.ac.in.

Rabindra Bharati University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check RBU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BTech, MBA and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RBU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rbu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Examination”.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result and save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Check Rabindra Bharati University Results 2025

Check the direct link here for Rabindra Bharati University results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Link

Review Result Of BA 6th Semester Exam, 2025 In Philosophy (CBCS)

August 06, 2025

Click here

Review Result Of B.A. 6th Semester Exam, 2025 In Sanskrit (CBCS)

August 06, 2025

Click here

Review Result Of B.A. 6th Semester Exam, 2025 In Bengali (CBCS)

August 06, 2025

Click here

Review Result Of M.A. 1st Semester Exam, 2024 In Bengali (CBCS)

August 06, 2025

Click here

Review Result Of B.A. 6th Semester Exam, 2025 In Dance (CBCS)

August 06, 2025

Click here

Review Result Of B.A. 6th Semester Exam, 2025 In Rabindra Sangeet (CBCS)

August 06, 2025

Click here

Result Of M.S.W. 4th Semester Exam,2025 (CBCS) (Faculty Of Arts)

August 01, 2025

Click here

Result Of M.S.W. 2nd Semester Exam,2025 (CBCS) (Faculty Of Arts)

August 01, 2025

Click here

Highlights of Rabindra Bharati University

Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) Formerly Delhi College of Engineering, is a state university situated in Rohini, Delhi. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1941 as Delhi Polytechnic. In 1952, it started giving degrees after being affiliated with the Faculty of Technology, University of Delhi. The institute has been under the Government of Delhi since 1963 and was affiliated with the Faculty of Technology, University of Delhi from 1952 to 2009. In 2009, the college was given university status, thus changing its name to Rabindra Bharati University.

Rabindra Bharati University: Highlights

University Name

Rabindra Bharati University

Established

1941

Location

Rohini, Delhi

RBU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

