CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus Reduced for 2020-2021: Check deleted topics here

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic lockdown imposed as a safety measure against the disease, students across the country are not able to avail the classroom teaching which is hampering the active learning system. Considering this loss, CBSE has reduced the syllabus of all subjects of Class 9th to Class 12th. The Board's decision of eliminating a big portion of the syllabus has come absolutely in favour of students to reduce their stress and anxiety.

CBSE did some major reduction in the syllabus of all Class 10 Science subject. It's important for students to have a clear idea of what all they need to prepare in the second half of the academic session 2020-2021. The board as clearly notified that the deleted portions of the syllabus should not be considered for internal assessments or for the year-end board exams.

Here, we are providing the complete list of the CBSE Class 10 Science topics that have been deleted from the original syllabus that was released at the beginning of the current academic session. You will know the chapter-wise topics from questions will not be asked in the board examination. This will definitely help you in ignoring such topics while studying the Science subject.

CBSE Class 10 Science (086) - Deleted portion (Theory):

Unit I: Chemical Substances - Nature and Behaviour Chapter Topics Metals and Non-metals Basic metallurgical processes; Corrosion and its prevention. Carbon Compounds Nomenclature of carbon compounds containing functional groups (halogens, alcohol, ketones, aldehydes, alkanes and alkynes), difference between saturated hydro carbons and unsaturated hydrocarbons. Chemical properties of carbon compounds (combustion, oxidation, addition and substitution reaction). Ethanol and Ethanoic acid (only properties and uses), soaps and detergents. Unit II: World of Living Chapter Topics Control and co-ordination in animals and plants (Whole Chapter Removed) Tropic movements in plants; Introduction of plant hormones; Control and co-ordination in animals: Nervous system; Voluntary, involuntary and reflex action; Chemical co-ordination: animal hormones Heredity and Evolution Basic concepts of evolution Unit III: Natural Phenomena Chapter Topics The Human Eye and the Colourful World Functioning of a lens in human eye, defects of vision and their corrections, applications of spherical mirrors and lenses Unit IV: Effects of Current Chapter Topics Magnetic Effects of Current : Electric Generator, Direct current. Alternating current: frequency of AC, Advantage of AC over DC. Domestic electric circuits Unit V: Natural Resources Chapter Topics Sources of Energy (Whole Chapter Deleted) Different forms of energy, conventional and non-conventional sources of energy: Fossil fuels, solar energy; biogas; wind, water and tidal energy; Nuclear energy. Renewable versus non-renewable sources of Energy. Management of Natural Resources (This chapter is to be prepared only for Internal Assessment. It will not be assessed in the Annual Board Examination) Conservation and judicious use of natural resources. Forest and wild life; Coal and Petroleum conservation. Examples of people’s participation for conservation of natural resources. Big dams: advantages and limitations; alternatives, if any. Water harvesting. Sustainability of natural resources.

Deleted Practicals:

1. A. Finding the pH of the following samples by using pH paper/universal indicator:

(i) Dilute Hydrochloric Acid

(ii) Dilute NaOH solution

(iii) Dilute Ethanoic Acid solution

(iv) Lemon juice

(v) Water

(vi) Dilute Hydrogen Carbonate solution

2. Determination of the equivalent resistance of two resistors when connected in series and parallel.

3. Preparing a temporary mount of a leaf peel to show stomata.

4. Study of the following properties of acetic acid (ethanoic acid):

i) Odour

ii) solubility in water

iii) effect on litmus

iv) reaction with Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate

5. Study of the comparative cleaning capacity of a sample of soap in soft and hard water.

6. Finding the image distance for varying object distances in case of a convex lens and drawing corresponding ray diagrams to show the nature of image formed.

7. Identification of the different parts of an embryo of a dicot seed (Pea, gram or red kidney bean).

