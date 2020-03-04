Today the Class 10 students wrote their Science paper under the ongoing CBSE Board Exams 2020. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10th Science paper from 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM. The paper carried a total of 80 marks and students were allotted 3 hours’ time to complete their paper. Here we provide the CBSE question paper for Class 10 Science Exam 2020 in PDF format which can be downloaded from the link provided below in this article.

Structure of CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2020:

The question paper consisted of 30 questions divided into three sections A, B and C.

Section Number of Questions Marks A – Objective Type Questions 14 (1-14) 20 B – Short Answer Type Questions 10(15-24) 3 × 10 = 30 C – Long Answer Type Questions 6 (25-30) 5 × 6 = 30 Total 30 80

All the questions in paper were compulsory. Some questions in each section were also provided with internal choices.

Internal choices were provided for:

3 questions in Section-A

3 questions in Section-B

3 questions in Section-C

A screenshot of CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2020 is shown below:

Check CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2020 below:



General Instructions:

Read the following instruction very carefully and strictly follow them:

(i) Question paper comprises three sections – A, B and C.

There are 30 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.

(ii) Section A – question no. 1 to 14 – all questions or part thereof are of one mark each. These questions comprises multiple choice question (MCQ), very short answer type questions (VSA), and Assertion-Reason type questions. Answer to these questions should be given in one word or one sentence.

(iii) Section B – question no. 15 to 24 are short answer type questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to these questions should not exceed 50 to 60 words.

(iv) Section C – question no. 25 to 30 are long answer type questions, carrying 5 marks each. Answer to these questions should not exceed 80 to 90 words.

(v) Answer should be brief and to the point. Also the above mentioned word limit be adhered to as far as possible.

(vi) There is no overall choice in the quiestin paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in some quetsions in each section. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.

(vii) In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

Section – A

1. Name a cyclic unsaturated carbon compound.

2. The change in magnetic field lines in a coil is the cause of induced electric current in it. Name the underlying phenomenon.

Answer question numbers 3(a) to 3(d) and 4(a) to 4(d) on the basis of your understanding of the following paragraphs and the related studied concepts.

3. The growing size of the human population is a cause of concern for all people. The rate of birth in a given population will determine its size. Reproduction is the process by which organisms increase their population. The process of sexual maturation for reproduction is gradual and takes place while general body is still going on. Some degree of sexual maturation does not necessarily mean that mind or body is ready for sexual acts or for having and bringing up children. Various contraceptive devices are being used by human beings to control the size of population.

(a) List two common signs of sexual maturation in boys and girls.

(b) What is the result of reckless female foeticide?

(c) Which contraceptive method changes the hormonal balance of the body?

(d) Write two factors that determine the size of a population.

