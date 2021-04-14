CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus for Academic Session 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE has released the syllabus of all higher classes for the new academic session 2021-2022. Download the Science syllabus of Class 10 from here in PDF. In this new syllabus, the board has not removed any part of it. Thus, in the current academic session, students will have to study the full syllabus. It is quite essential that students go through the complete syllabus and analyse it to plan their studies effectively for obtaining good marks in their periodic tests as well as annual exam.

Check Course Structure for Class 10 Science (Annual Examination):

Unit No. Unit Name Marks I Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour 25 II World of Living 23 III Natural Phenomena 12 IV Effects of Current 13 V Natural Resources 07 Total 80 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100

Theme: Materials (55 Periods)

Unit I: Chemical Substances - Nature and Behaviour

Chemical reactions:

Chemical equation, Balanced chemical equation, implications of a balanced chemical equation, types of chemical reactions: combination, decomposition, displacement, double displacement, precipitation, neutralization, oxidation and reduction. Acids, bases and salts: Their definitions in terms of furnishing of H+ and OH– ions, General properties, examples and uses, concept of pH scale (Definition relating to logarithm not required), importance of pH in everyday life; preparation and uses of Sodium Hydroxide, Bleaching powder, Baking soda, Washing soda and Plaster of Paris.

Metals and nonmetals:

Properties of metals and non-metals; Reactivity series; Formation and properties of ionic compounds; Basic metallurgical processes; Corrosion and its prevention.

Carbon compounds:

Covalent bonding in carbon compounds. Versatile nature of carbon. Homologous series. Nomenclature of carbon compounds containing functional groups (halogens, alcohol, ketones, aldehydes, alkanes and alkynes), difference between saturated hydro carbons and unsaturated hydrocarbons. Chemical properties of carbon compounds (combustion, oxidation, addition and substitution reaction). Ethanol and Ethanoic acid (only properties and uses), soaps and detergents.

Periodic classification of elements:

Need for classification, early attempts at classification of elements (Dobereiner’s Triads, Newland’s Law of Octaves, Mendeleev’s Periodic Table), Modern periodic table, gradation in properties, valency, atomic number, metallic and non-metallic properties.

Theme: The World of the Living (50 Periods)

Unit II: World of Living

Life processes:

‘Living Being’. Basic concept of nutrition, respiration, transport and excretion in plants and animals. Control and co-ordination in animals and plants: Tropic movements in plants; Introduction of plant hormones.

Control and co-ordination in animals:

Nervous system; Voluntary, involuntary and reflex action; Chemical co-ordination: animal hormones.

Reproduction:

Reproduction in animals and plants (asexual and sexual) reproductive health-need and methods of family planning. Safe sex vs HIV/AIDS. Child bearing and women’s health.

Heredity and Evolution:

Heredity; Mendel’s contribution- Laws for inheritance of traits: Sex determination: brief introduction; Basic concepts of evolution.

Theme: Natural Phenomena (23 Periods)

Unit III: Natural Phenomena

Reflection of light by curved surfaces; Images formed by spherical mirrors, centre of curvature, principal axis, principal focus, focal length, mirror formula (Derivation not required), magnification. Refraction; Laws of refraction, refractive index. Refraction of light by spherical lens; Image formed by spherical lenses; Lens formula (Derivation not required); Magnification. Power of a lens. Functioning of a lens in human eye, defects of vision and their corrections, applications of spherical mirrors and lenses. Refraction of light through a prism, dispersion of light, scattering of light, applications in daily life.

Theme: How Things Work (32 Periods)

Unit IV: Effects of Current

Electric current, potential difference and electric current. Ohm’s law; Resistance, Resistivity, Factors on which the resistance of a conductor depends. Series combination of resistors, parallel combination of resistors and its applications in daily life. Heating effect of electric current and its applications in daily life. Electric power, Interrelation between P, V, I and R.

Magnetic effects of current:

Magnetic field, field lines, field due to a current carrying conductor, field due to current carrying coil or solenoid; Force on current carrying conductor, Fleming’s Left Hand Rule, Electric Motor, Electromagnetic induction. Induced potential difference, Induced current. Fleming’s Right Hand Rule, Electric Generator, Direct current. Alternating current: frequency of AC. Advantage of AC over DC. Domestic electric circuits.

Theme: Natural Resources (20 Periods)

Unit V: Natural Resources

Sources of energy:

Different forms of energy, conventional and non-conventional sources of energy: Fossil fuels, solar energy; biogas; wind, water and tidal energy; Nuclear energy. Renewable versus non-renewable sources of Energy.

Our environment:

Eco-system, Environmental problems, Ozone depletion, waste production and their solutions. Biodegradable and non-biodegradable substances.

Management of natural resources:

Conservation and judicious use of natural resources. Forest and wild life; Coal and Petroleum conservation. Examples of people’s participation for conservation of natural resources. Big dams: advantages and limitations; alternatives, if any. Water harvesting. Sustainability of natural resources.

PRACTICALS

Practical should be conducted alongside the concepts taught in theory classes

LIST OF EXPERIMENTS

1.A. Finding the pH of the following samples by using pH paper/universal indicator: Unit-I

(i) Dilute Hydrochloric Acid

(ii) Dilute NaOH solution

(iii) Dilute Ethanoic Acid solution

(iv) Lemon juice

(v) Water

(vi) Dilute Hydrogen Carbonate solution

B. Studying the properties of acids and bases (HCl & NaOH) on the basis of their reaction with: Unit-I

a) Litmus solution (Blue/Red)

b) Zinc metal

c) Solid sodium carbonate

2.Performing and observing the following reactions and classifying them into: Unit-I

A. Combination reaction B. Decomposition reaction C. Displacement reaction D. Double displacement reaction

(i) Action of water on quicklime

(ii) Action of heat on ferrous sulphate crystals

(iii) Iron nails kept in copper sulphate solution

(iv) Reaction between sodium sulphate and barium chloride solutions

3.Observing the action of Zn, Fe, Cu and Al metals on the following salt solutions: Unit-I

i) ZnSO 4 (aq)

ii) FeSO 4 (aq)

iii) CuSO 4 (aq)

iv) Al 2 (SO 4 ) 3 (aq)

Arranging Zn, Fe, Cu and Al (metals) in the decreasing order of reactivity based on the above result.

4.Studying the dependence of potential difference (V) across a resistor on the current (I) passing through it and determine its resistance. Also plotting a graph between V and I. Unit-IV

5.Determination of the equivalent resistance of two resistors when connected in series and parallel. Unit-IV

6.Preparing a temporary mount of a leaf peel to show stomata. Unit-II

7.Experimentally show that carbon dioxide is given out during respiration. Unit-II

8.Study of the following properties of acetic acid (ethanoic acid): Unit-I

i) Odour

ii) solubility in water

iii) effect on litmus

iv) reaction with Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate

9.Study of the comparative cleaning capacity of a sample of soap in soft and hard water. Unit-I

10.Determination of the focal length of: Unit-III

i) Concave mirror

ii) Convex lens by obtaining the image of a distant object.

11.Tracing the path of a ray of light passing through a rectangular glass slab for different angles of incidence. Measure the angle of incidence, angle of refraction, angle of emergence and interpret the result. Unit - III

12.Studying (a) binary fission in Amoeba, and (b) budding in yeast and Hydra with the help of prepared slides. Unit-II

13.Tracing the path of the rays of light through a glass prism. Unit-III

14.Finding the image distance for varying object distances in case of a convex lens and drawing corresponding ray diagrams to show the nature of image formed. Unit-III

15.Identification of the different parts of an embryo of a dicot seed (Pea, gram or red kidney bean). Unit-III

PRESCRIBED BOOKS:

Science-Text book for class X- NCERT Publication

Assessment of Practical Skills in Science- Class X- CBSE Publication

Laboratory Manual-Science-Class X, NCERT Publication

Exemplar Problems Class X – NCERT Publication

Assessment Areas (Theory) 2021-22

(Class X)

Science (086)

Time: 3 hrs. Maximum Marks: 80 Marks

Competencies Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding 46 % Application of Knowledge/Concepts 22 % Analyze, Evaluate and Create 32 %

Note:

Typology of Questions: VSA including objective type questions, Assertion – Reasoning type questions;SA; LA; Source-based/ Case-based/ Passage-based/ Integrated assessment questions.

An internal choice of approximately 33% would be provided.

Internal Assessment (20 Marks)

Periodic Assessment - 05 marks + 05 marks

- 05 marks + 05 marks Subject Enrichment (Practical Work) - 05 marks

(Practical Work) - 05 marks Portfolio - 05 marks

Suggestive verbs for various competencies

Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding

State, name, list, identify, define, suggest, describe, outline, summarize, etc.

Application of Knowledge/Concepts

Calculate, illustrate, show, adapt, explain, distinguish, etc.

Analyze, Evaluate and Create

Interpret, analyze, compare, contrast, examine, evaluate, discuss, construct, etc.