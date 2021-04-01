CBSE Class 10 New Syllabus for Academic Session 2021-2022 Released: Download Subject-Wise Syllabus in PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new syllabus for classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th for the new academic session that starts from April, 2021. The board has not made any reduction in the syllabus released for 2021-2022. This means students will have to study a hundred percent syllabus for the assessments and exams to be conducted in the new academic session. Now, the revised/reduced CBSE syllabus of the previous academic session will not be applicable in the new academic year. Therefore, students of CBSE Class 9th-12th should check the new syllabus as they start their studies in the new class.

We are providing here the CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-22. Students of class 10 can download from here the new syllabus of all subjects to know the course structure and assessment scheme for the new academic year and plan their studies accordingly.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-22: Subject-wise PDF of main subjects

Subject Syllabus PDF CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course-A Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course-B Syllabus 2021 Download

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-22: Subject-wise PDF of other subjects

Subject Syllabus PDF CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Science Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course-A Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course-B Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus 2021 Download

The Board annually provides curriculum for classes 9th to 12th for a given academic year containing academic content, syllabus for examinations with learning outcomes, pedagogical practices and assessment guidelines.

Students must analyse the complete syllabus to plan their studies properly throughout the year do well in their periodic tests and annual examinations.

Also Read: How syllabus is important for students to be successful in the exams?