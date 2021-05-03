CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus for Academic Session 2021-2022: Download Now!

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2021-22 is very useful to prepare proper planning to study Home Science in the new academic session. It is important to check the latest course structure and examination scheme for effective preparations for the tests and examinations to be held in 2021-2022. Some other important resources for a good performance in CBSE Class 10 Exams can also be accessed from this article.

Check Course Structure for Class 10 Home Science (2021-2022) Theory & Practical:

Theory : 70 Marks

Time: 3 Hrs.

Practical : 30 Marks

No. Units Marks No. of Periods 1 Human Growth & Development – II 12 30 2 Management of Resources 12 30 3 Food and Personal Hygiene 08 18 4 Meal Planning 13 42 5 Food Safety and Consumer Education 12 30 6 Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel 13 30 Total 70 180 Practical 30 40 Grand Total 220

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-2022 (All Subjects)

Unit I : Human growth & development II (30 periods)

a. Play (birth-5 years), role of play in growth & development of children. Types of play-active, passive, natural, serious and exploratory, selection of play material for children.

b. Childhood (3years onwards)-Age specific milestones- Physical, motor ,social, emotional,cognitive and language

c. Adolescents: Special Features- Physical and biological, motor ,social, emotional, cognitive and language

d. Problems of Adolescents:Consequences and management-

→ Eating disorders(Anorexia Nervosa ,Bulimia Nervosa)

→ Substance abuse

→ Issues related to sex

Unit II: Management of Resources: Time, Energy & Money (30 periods)

a) Time Management - Definition & Importance

b) Time plans - Factors affecting time plan

c) Energy Management: Definition and Importance

d) Fatigue and work Simplification

e) Family Income & Types: Expenditure & Importance of Saving

Unit III : Food & Personal Hygiene (18 periods)

a) Principles of hygienic handling of food, including serving of food.

b) Hygiene in kitchen

c) Personal hygiene of food handler

d) Hygiene during food storage

Unit IV: Meal Planning (42 periods)

a) Concept of Meal Planning

b) Factors affecting meal planning: age, sex, climate, occupation, cost of food items, number of family members, occasion, availability of food, family traditions, likes and dislikes

c) Basic food groups

d) Use of food groups in planning balanced meal for self and family.

Unit V: Food Safety and Consumer Education (30 periods)

a) Problems faced by Consumer-Mal-practices of traders, price variation, poor quality, Faulty weights and measures, non-availability of goods, misleading information, lack of standardized products

b) Food adulteration : Concept, adulterants(Metanil yellow, Argemone, Kesari dal) and harmful effects of adulteration,

c) Food Safety Standards-FSSAI (2006)

d) Consumer Education-Consumer Rights and Responsibilities

Unit VI : Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel (30 periods)

a) Cleaning and finishing agents used in routine care of clothes.

b) Stain Removal

c) Storage of cotton, silk, wool and synthetics

d) Readymade garments- selection, need , workmanship and care label.

Practicals - 30 Marks (40 Periods)

1. Make a suitable play material for children between birth to 5 years (group activity)

2. Plan a balanced meal for yourself.

3. Make a time plan to self for one day.

4. Write a report on any five malpractices you have observed in the market and write your responsibilities as a consumer in each context.

5. Prepare a slogan/poster to create awareness on consumer education

6.Remove stain from white cotton fabric : curry, paint, ball pen ink, lipstick, tea and coffee

7. List five areas of agreement and disagreement each with parents, siblings and friends, and give your suggestion to improve the relationships.

8. Examine positive and negative qualities of one readymade and one tailor made garment.

9. Prepare a care label for a readymade garment according to its fabric and design.

SCHEME FOR PRACTICAL EXAMINATION

M.M-30

CLASS X HOME SCIENCE

I LAB ACTIVITY

a) Plan a balanced meal for yourself. 3 Marks

b) Prepare a time plan for self for one day. 4 Marks

c) Remove one stain from white cotton sample-curry, paint, ball pen ink, lipstick, tea and coffee 3Marks

d) Examine four each positive and negative qualities of one readymade and one tailor made garment. 4Marks

e) Prepare a care label for a readymade garment according to its fabric and design. 4Marks

II Play Material 5 Marks

III File Work 5 Marks

IV Viva 2 Marks

Note: No Chapter wise weightage, care should be taken to cover all chapters.

Scheme of questions

Weightage to difficulty level of question

S. No. Estimated Difficulty Percentage 1. Easy 20 2. Average 60 3. Difficult 20

The Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2021-2022 can also be saved as a PDF by clicking on the following link:

