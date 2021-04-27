CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

Check CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Syllabus 2021-2022 to know the latest course structure and examination scheme for the new academic session. In this syllabus of Class 10 Hindi A, the board has not made any reduction. All the topics and chapters that were removed from the syllabus of the previous academic year have been restored for the new academic year 2021-2022. students are advised to download the new syllabus and go through the same to prepare proper planning for their Class 10 Hindi A exam preparations.

Check CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus 2021-2022 (New):

While going through the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A syllabus 2021-2022, important things to be noted are:

→ Types and weightage of questions for the theory paper

→ Section-wise weightage

→ Course content to be prepared in 2021-2022

→ Books prescribed by the board

→ Instructions for internal assessment

To check the syllabus in detail, go to the following link from where you may download the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus in PDF:

Check latest NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi

CBSE always recommends all its students to follow the NCERT books. The question papers in the CBSE Board Exams are generally based on the latest NCERT Books. Therefore, all the class 10 students should refer to the NCERT Class 10 Hindi Book to study their course and score good marks in exams.

We have provided below the link to access the latest edition of the NCERT Class 10 Hindi Book. Students may download the book and refer to it all through the academic session 2021-2022 for outstanding results:

