NCERT Books for Class 10 Hindi - Kshitij II, Kritika, Sparsh & Sanchayan II: Download in PDF

NCERT books for Class 10 Hindi are important for students to help them in an active and effective learning as all the chapters in these books are explained in simple language. There are four books for Hindi subject in Class 10. These are: Kshitij Part 2, Kritika, Sparsh and Sanchayan Part 2. First two books are prescribed for the Hindi Course A and the last two books are for Hindi Course B. All the four books are designed by experienced teachers or the subject matter experts.

Some of the important features of the Class 10 Hindi NCERT books are:

These books offer in-depth knowledge on every topic.

They are designed by referring to the latest CBSE curriculum.

All the chapters are explained in a manner to draw the students' attention and make the learning process interesting for them.

These books provide exercise questions for students to practice giving them a chance to assess their knowledge.

We have compiled the NCERT Hindi Books for Class 10 in PDF format so that you may save these books and study form them at your convenience. All these books are provided here absolutely free. Check below the links to download all the chapters of NCERT Books for Class 10 Hindi:

Download all chapters of NCERT Class 10 Hindi - Kshitij Part II textbook:

Chapter 1 - सूरदास

Chapter 2 - तुलसीदास

Chapter 3 - देव

Chapter 4 - जयशंकर प्रसाद

Chapter 5 - सूर्यकांत त्रिपाठी ‘निराला'

Chapter 6 - नागार्जुन

Chapter 7 - गिरिजा कुमार माथुर

Chapter 8 - ऋतुराज

Chapter 9 - मंगलेश डबराल

Chapter 10 - स्वयं प्रकाश

Chapter 11 - रामवृक्ष बेनीपुरी

Chapter 12 - यशपाल

Chapter 13 - सर्वेश्वर दयाल सक्सेना

Chapter 14 - मन्नू भंडारी

Chapter 15 - महावीर प्रसाद द्विवेदी

Chapter 16 - यतीन्द्र मिश्रा

Chapter 17 - भदंत आनंद कौसल्यायन

Download all chapters of NCERT Class 10 Hindi - Kritika textbook:

Chapter 1 - माता का अँचल

Chapter 2 - जॉर्ज पंचम की नाक

Chapter 3 - साना – साना हाथ जोड़ि…

Chapter 4 - एही ठैयाँ झुलनी हेरानी हो रामा!

Chapter 5 - मैं क्यों लिखता हूँ?

Download all chapters of NCERT Class 10 Hindi - Sparsh textbook:

Chapter 1 - कबीर – साखी

Chapter 2 - मीरा – पद

Chapter 3 - बिहारी – दोहे

Chapter 4 - मैथिलीशरण गुप्त – मानुषीता

Chapter 5 - सुमित्रानंदन पंत – परवत प्रदेश के पावस

Chapter 6 - महादेवी वर्मा – मधुर मधुर मेरे दीपक जल

Chapter 7 - वीरेन डंगवाल – तोप

Chapter 8 - कैफ़ी आज़मी – कर चले हम फ़िदा

Chapter 9 - रवींद्रनाथ ठाकुर – आत्मत्राण

Chapter 10 - प्रेमचंद – बडे भाई साहब

Chapter 11 - सीताराम सेकसरिया – डायरी का एक पन्ना

Chapter 12 - तताँरा वामीरो कथा

Chapter 13 - प्रह्लाद अग्रवाल – तीसरी कसम के शिल्पकार शैलेंद्र

Chapter 14 - अंतोन चेखव – गिरगिट

Chapter 15 - निदा फाजली – अब कहाँ दूसरे के दुख से दुखी होने वाले

Chapter 16 - रवीन्द्र केलेकर – पतझर में टूटी पत्तियाँ

Chapter 17 - हबीब तनवीर — कारतूस

Download all chapters of NCERT Class 10 Hindi - Sanchayan Part II textbook:

Chapter 1 - हरिहर काका मिथिलेश्वर

Chapter 2 - सपनों के से दिन गुरदयाल सिंह

Chapter 3 - टोपी शुक्ला राही मासूम रज़ा

NCERT books are considered the best resources for the preparations of board exams. Also, at this time when schools are closed on the account of COVID-1 lockdown, these books are best for studying at home. A thorough and comprehensive reading will help you clear all the doubts, making your study sessions productive for you.

