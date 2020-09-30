NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi Kshitij Part - II: Latest Edition for 2020-2021

NCERT Hindi Kshitij textbook for Class 10 is the best book to learn all the basics and the nuances of the Hindi language. This is not only helpful to become proficient in the language but also to secure desired marks in your exams. NCERT Class 10 Hindi Kshitij Book is designed by a panel of subject matter experts and experienced teachers. Teachers generally refer to the NCERT Hindi textbook while preparing the final question paper for the board exam. This further adds up to the importance of this textbook. Therefore, all the class 10 students should only follow the latest NCERT Kshitij Book to carry out preparations for their exams in an effective and organised manner.

Chapter-wise links to access NCERT Class 10 Hindi Kshitij Part II Textbook are mentioned below:

NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 1 - सूरदास View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 2 - तुलसीदास View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 3 - देव View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 4 - जयशंकर प्रसाद View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 5 - सूर्यकांत त्रिपाठी ‘निराला' View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 6 - नागार्जुन View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 7 - गिरिजा कुमार माथुर View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 8 - ऋतुराज View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 9 - मंगलेश डबराल View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 10 - स्वयं प्रकाश View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 11 - रामवृक्ष बेनीपुरी View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 12 - यशपाल View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 13 - सर्वेश्वर दयाल सक्सेना View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 14 - मन्नू भंडारी View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 15 - महावीर प्रसाद द्विवेदी View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 16 - यतीन्द्र मिश्रा View/Download NCERT Class 10 Kshitij Book Chapter 17 - भदंत आनंद कौसल्यायन View/Download

About NCERT Class 10 Hindi Kshitij Book

The NCERT Hindi Kshitij textbook for Class 10 consists of 17 chapters. The first nine chapters are poems and the rest of the chapters present different types of prose before you. All these creations are penned down by the noted authors of the Hindi literature. Each chapter takes you through the diverse nature and aspects of Hindi literature. All the chapters are accompanied by a set of exercises for thorough exam preparation.

With the NCERT Class 10 Hindi Kshitij Book provided by Jagran Josh, you can download all the chapters of this book in a hassle-free manner and study the same at your convenience.

Check below other important NCERT Books and Solutions for Class 10:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Book for Class 10 Science - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science

NCERT Book Class 10 Social Science - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science

NCERT Book for Class 10 English - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English

NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Science

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Complete Guide for Preparation of Board Exam 2020