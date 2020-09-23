Study at Home
NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Part-II for 2020-2021

NCERT Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Textbook is provided here for free PDF download. Get here the latest edition of the book for academic session 2020-2021. This book is best for the Class 10 Hindi Board Exam.

Sep 23, 2020 19:18 IST
NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi Sparsh - Part 2 is the best book for students to prepare for their board exam. This book has been published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). We have provided here the latest edition of the book for the current academic session 2020-2021. You can download all the chapters of the NCERT Class 10 Sparsh Book in PDF format and refer to the same while making preparations of the internal exams and annual exam.

Chapter-wise links to access NCERT Book for Class 10 Sparsh are given below:

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 1 - कबीर – साखी

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 2 - मीरा – पद

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 3 - बिहारी – दोहे

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 4 - मैथिलीशरण गुप्त – मानुषीता

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 5 - सुमित्रानंदन पंत – परवत प्रदेश के पावस

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 6 - महादेवी वर्मा – मधुर मधुर मेरे दीपक जल

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 7 - वीरेन डंगवाल – तोप

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 8 - कैफ़ी आज़मी – कर चले हम फ़िदा

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 9 - रवींद्रनाथ ठाकुर – आत्मत्राण

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 10 - प्रेमचंद – बडे भाई साहब

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 11 - सीताराम सेकसरिया – डायरी का एक पन्ना

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 12 - तताँरा वामीरो कथा

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 13 - प्रह्लाद अग्रवाल – तीसरी कसम के शिल्पकार शैलेंद्र

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 14 - अंतोन चेखव – गिरगिट

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 15 - निदा फाजली – अब कहाँ दूसरे के दुख से दुखी होने वाले

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 16 - रवीन्द्र केलेकर – पतझर में टूटी पत्तियाँ

NCERT Book Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Chapter 17 - हबीब तनवीर — कारतूस

About NCERT Class 10 Hindi Sparsh (Part-2) Book:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi Sparsh is composed of seventeen chapters. These chapters include prose and poems that will help students learn various important aspects of the language and enrich them with literacy skills. They will also get to know the viewpoints of great authors of Hindi literature. All the contents of the book are created and published according to the latest NCERT syllabus. Following the NCERT Sparsh Part 2 Book is essential for students to obtain desired marks in their Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2021.

