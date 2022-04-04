NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi (Kritika) - Get Latest Edition with Important Resources for CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022

NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi Kritika is provided here in downloadable format. This book is very helpful to make preparations for the CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022. Get here the latest edition of the Kritika Book for Class 10.

NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi Kritika forms the best study material for board exams. With this book, students get to learn all the concepts in an easier manner. This helps them enhance their language skills. But it is necessary that students follow only the latest and revised edition of the book. To help all our students get exclusive study material, we bring here the NCERT Class 10 Hindi A Textbook - Kritika in its latest edition. This book is published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the current academic session (2021-22). You can download all chapters of this book in PDF format by clicking on the direct links mentioned in the following table.

Download all chapters of NCERT Class 10 Hindi Kritika Textbook:

NCERT Book Class 10 Kritika Chapter 1 - माता का अँचल View/Download NCERT Book Class 10 Kritika Chapter 2 - जॉर्ज पंचम की नाक View/Download NCERT Book Class 10 Kritika Chapter 3 - साना – साना हाथ जोड़ि… View/Download NCERT Book Class 10 Kritika Chapter 4 - एही ठैयाँ झुलनी हेरानी हो रामा! View/Download NCERT Book Class 10 Kritika Chapter 5 - मैं क्यों लिखता हूँ? View/Download

NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi Kritika is comprised of total five chapters with five stories. Each chapter has an exercise for self-assessment. Questions in CBSE Board Exam are generally based on the contents of the NCERT Book and the exercises. Thus a comprehensive reading of the NCERT Class 10 Hindi Kritika Book and solving the exercise questions is an excellent way through which you can prepare for your upcoming exams.

