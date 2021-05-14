CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus for Academic Session 2021-2022: Download Now!

French is one of the most popular foreign languages in CBSE Class 10. Students can score high marks in the French exam by planning their preparations in the right way. Check the CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2021-2022 to prepare a perfect plan for the study of the subject. This syllabus mentions the appropriate activities and curriculum to help students learn the nuances of the language. It also includes section-wise weightage and content to be prepared for the annual board exam 2021-2022. CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2021-2022 is available here for download in PDF format..

Check Course Structure for Class 10 French 2021-2022 (Code 018):

Time : 3 Hrs

Marks: 40 + 40 + 20

A) Reading Section: 10 marks

One unseen prose passage (factual/descriptive) (150-200 words)

B) Writing Section: 20 marks

One long composition (Informal letter) based on the main themes given in lessons 1,2,3,4,7,8, 10, 12 (80 words) Two short compositions: message, completing a text with the help of clues provided. (30-35 words)

C) Grammar Section: 30 marks

Verbs (All tenses in Class 9 textbook, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait, subjonctif), pronom relatif composé, pronoms personnels, démonstratifs (adjectifs et pronoms), trouvez la question, discours direct et indirect, négatifs, possessifs (adjectifs et pronoms), prépositions.

D) Culture and Civilisation: 20 marks

Questions based on textbook:

a) Short answer questions (5 x 2 = 10 marks)

b) MCQ (True or false/ find the odd one out/ 10 marks fill in the blanks/one word answers)

1. L.1 – Retrouvons nos amis

2. L.2 – Après le bac

3. L.3 – Chercher du travail

4. L.4 – Le plaisir de lire

5. L.5 – Les médias

6. L.6 – Chacun ses goûts

7. L.7 – En pleine forme

8. L.8 – L’environnement

9. L.9 – Métro, Boulot,Dodo

10. L.10 – Vive la République

11. L.11– C’est bon le progrès

12. L.12 – Vers un monde interculturel

E) Internal Assessment 20 marks

As per CBSE guidelines for all subjects:

I. Subject enrichment activity (ASL) - 5 marks

ii. Portfolio - 5 marks

iii. Periodic Tests - 5 marks

iv. Multiple Assessments - 5 marks

Prescribed textbook:

Entre Jeunes, Class X

(CBSE) Textbook

Lessons 1-12

CLASS 10

FRENCH (CODE: 018)

CLASS – X (2021-22)

Time: 3 Hrs

Marks: 40 + 40 + 20

PAPER A: (Objective)

The Question Paper will be divided into four sections:

Section - A: Comprehension - 05 marks

Section - B: Writing - 10 marks

Section - C: Grammar - 15 marks

Section - D: Culture and Civilisation - 10 marks

PAPER B: (Subjective)

The Question Paper will be divided into four sections:

Section - A: Comprehension - 05 marks

Section - B: Writing - 10 marks

Section - C: Grammar - 15 marks

Section - D: Culture and Civilisation - 10 marks

Note : The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice.

The Class 10 French Syllabus 2021-2022 can also be saved in PDF by clicking on the following link:

