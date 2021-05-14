CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus for Academic Session 2021-2022: Download Now!
CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus for the new academic session 2021-22 can be downloaded from here in PDF format.
French is one of the most popular foreign languages in CBSE Class 10. Students can score high marks in the French exam by planning their preparations in the right way. Check the CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2021-2022 to prepare a perfect plan for the study of the subject. This syllabus mentions the appropriate activities and curriculum to help students learn the nuances of the language. It also includes section-wise weightage and content to be prepared for the annual board exam 2021-2022. CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2021-2022 is available here for download in PDF format..
Check Course Structure for Class 10 French 2021-2022 (Code 018):
Time : 3 Hrs
Marks: 40 + 40 + 20
A) Reading Section: 10 marks
One unseen prose passage (factual/descriptive) (150-200 words)
B) Writing Section: 20 marks
One long composition (Informal letter) based on the main themes given in lessons 1,2,3,4,7,8, 10, 12 (80 words) Two short compositions: message, completing a text with the help of clues provided. (30-35 words)
C) Grammar Section: 30 marks
Verbs (All tenses in Class 9 textbook, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait, subjonctif), pronom relatif composé, pronoms personnels, démonstratifs (adjectifs et pronoms), trouvez la question, discours direct et indirect, négatifs, possessifs (adjectifs et pronoms), prépositions.
D) Culture and Civilisation: 20 marks
Questions based on textbook:
a) Short answer questions (5 x 2 = 10 marks)
b) MCQ (True or false/ find the odd one out/ 10 marks fill in the blanks/one word answers)
1. L.1 – Retrouvons nos amis
2. L.2 – Après le bac
3. L.3 – Chercher du travail
4. L.4 – Le plaisir de lire
5. L.5 – Les médias
6. L.6 – Chacun ses goûts
7. L.7 – En pleine forme
8. L.8 – L’environnement
9. L.9 – Métro, Boulot,Dodo
10. L.10 – Vive la République
11. L.11– C’est bon le progrès
12. L.12 – Vers un monde interculturel
E) Internal Assessment 20 marks
As per CBSE guidelines for all subjects:
I. Subject enrichment activity (ASL) - 5 marks
ii. Portfolio - 5 marks
iii. Periodic Tests - 5 marks
iv. Multiple Assessments - 5 marks
Prescribed textbook:
Entre Jeunes, Class X
(CBSE) Textbook
Lessons 1-12
PAPER A: (Objective)
The Question Paper will be divided into four sections:
Section - A: Comprehension - 05 marks
Section - B: Writing - 10 marks
Section - C: Grammar - 15 marks
Section - D: Culture and Civilisation - 10 marks
PAPER B: (Subjective)
The Question Paper will be divided into four sections:
Section - A: Comprehension - 05 marks
Section - B: Writing - 10 marks
Section - C: Grammar - 15 marks
Section - D: Culture and Civilisation - 10 marks
Note : The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice.
The Class 10 French Syllabus 2021-2022 can also be saved in PDF by clicking on the following link:
