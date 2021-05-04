CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

In this article, you will get the new CBSE syllabus for Class 10 Hindi (Course B) for the current academic session 2021-2022. This CBSE syllabus is of great importance to understand the complete course structure and the scheme of examination for Class 10 Hindi B subject. Students must analyse the full syllabus and plan their studies ad exam preparation according to the same. An important alteration made to the CBSE syllabus is the removal of a few chapters from the Class 10 Hindi textbook - Sparsh.

Check CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2021-2022 (New):

Also Check - CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-2022 (All Subjects)

Chapters removed from CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2021-2022 are:

You may download the complete syllabus from the following link to know the detailed instructions given in CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Syllabus can be checked from the following link:

While going through the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2021-22, take special note of the following:

Question paper design for the annual board exam

Format of questions and weightage assigned to them

Course content to be covered for Hindi B Exam 2021-2022

Names of the chapters that have been deleted from the syllabus

Textbooks prescribed by CBSE

Instructions for developing learning skills

CBSE Class 10 students can also get here the latest NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi. This latest textbook along with the new CBSE syllabus can be very helpful for an organised study of the subject and prepare well for their Class 10 Hindi Exam 2021-2022.

Check the following link to get the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Textbook in PDF format:

Also check:

NCERT Books of All Subjects for Class 10

NCERT Solutions of All Subjects for Class 10

CBSE Class 10 Best & Complete Study Material for 2021-2022