CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF): Download Now!

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2021-2022 is available here for download in PDF format. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new syllabus without eliminating any part for the current academic year 2021-2022. All the class 10 students having Sanskrit as one of their subjects must go through the latest CBSE syllabus to know the course structure and examination pattern for the current academic year. CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2021-2022 can be downloaded from here in PDF format. Links to access some other very important resources for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22 are also mentioned at the end of this article.

Check CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2021-2022 (Code No. 122)

Examination Structure 2021-22

Sanskrit (Code-122)

Class - 10th

Get the full CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus from the link given below:

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2021-2022 has the details of question paper format, course content, assessment scheme and all other necessary details that are important for the study of the subject and prepare effectively for the Sanskrit exam.

Note down the following things in CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2021-22:

→ Type of the questions for Sanskrit Exam 2021-22

→ Section-wise weightage for the year end exam

→ Content prescribed for each type of questions

→ Design of the question paper for board exam 2022

→ Guidelines for internal assessment

Use the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus to plan your studies properly that can help you score high marks in your exams.

