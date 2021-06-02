CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2021-2022 is a very useful resource for those having Painting as their elective subject. Students can know the content in detail that needs to be prepared all through the ongoing academic session. They can also know the project details and assessment scheme following which they can study the subject effectively to score high marks in the CBSE Class 10 Painting Exam. CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus for the new academic session 2021-2022 is available here for download in PDF format.

Check Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2021-2022 (Code 049):

Theory Paper

Time allowed: 2 hours

Maximum Marks: 30

UNIT- I: Fundamentals of Visual Arts (10 Marks)

(The Elements and Principals)

UNIT-II : Methods and Materials of Painting (10 Marks)

Understanding and appropriate use of:

(i) Tools

(ii) Painting Materials - Poster Colours, Water Colours, Oil Pastels and Pencils

UNIT-III: Story of Indian Art (10 Marks)

(i) Appreciation of Indian Art covering selected paintings, sculptures and architectural glimpses.

(a) Paintings (i) Bodhisattava Padmapani (Ajanta) (ii) Mother Teresa (done by M.f. Husain) (b) Sculpture (i) Ashokan Lion capital (Mauryan Period) (ii) Nataraja (Chola Period) (c) Architecture (i) Kailashnatha Temple, (Ellora, Maharashtra) (ii) Taj Mahal (Agra, Uttar Pradesh)

(ii) Indian Folk Art – Paintings: Madhubani and Warli

Practical Time allowed: 3 hours

Maximum Marks: 70

External Assessment for Practical 50 marks

Painting-Composition

Painting from Memory – Simple composition in water/poster/pastel colours on given subjects based on sketching from life and nature. It may also be in abstract/semiabstract/folk art forms.

a) Compositional-arrangement including emphasis on the subject - 15 marks

b) Treatment of media with an appropriate colour scheme - 15 marks

c) Originality and creativity - 10 marks

d) Overall impression - 10 marks

Internal Assessment: 20 marks

It includes;

(i) Periodic Tests - There will be three periodic tests in a year, out which the best two will be assessed. (10 marks)

(ii) Project work - Portfolio will consist of 10 best work of colour sketches, Painting compositions in water colors, poster colors, oil pastels and in pencil colors done during the year. (10 marks)

The Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2021-2022 can also be saved in PDF by clicking on the following link:

