CBSE Class 10 Term Wise Syllabus for 2021-2022 Released - Download New Rationalised Curriculum Now!

CBSE has released the rationalised syllabus for Term 1 and Term 2 of Class 10 Academic Session 2021-2022. Syllabus of all major subjects of CBSE Class 10 can be downloaded from here in PDF.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the rationalised syllabus for Class 10th for the current academic session 2021-2022. The board has released the term-wise syllabus based on which the board examinations will be conducted at the end of each chapter. We are providing below the links to download the new and rationalised syllabus of all major subjects of Class 10 in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2 Download Here CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2 Download Here CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2 Download Here CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2 Download Here CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2 Download Here CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2 Download Here CBSE Class 10 Computer Education Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2 Download Here

CBSE Class 10 Rationalised Syllabus 2021-2022 includes some very important examination details which students should go through carefully to plan preparations for their exams in the right way. Besides the course content, this syllabus mentions the criteria of assessment of students on the basis of the Two-Exams policy.

Things to consider from the CBSE Class 10 Rationalised Syllabus 2021-2022 are:

→ Topics from each unit divided for Term 1 and Term 2

→ Unit-wise weigthage for each term

→ Criteria of Internal Assessment

→ Projects/Experiments assigned for each term

Check the complete syllabus of each subject to understand the course structure for both the terms and in case you have any confusion regarding the curriculum, approach your teachers for clarification.

Students may also check the old CBSE Class Syllabus (released in March 2021) to know the changes made to the syllabus and understand how topics from each unit have been divided for the two terms.

Check CBSE Class 10 OLD Syllabus 2021-2022 (Released on 31st March 2021)

We have also prepared the complete study material for CBSE Class 10. This study material includes important resources for all subjects that will be helpful for making preparations for the Term 1 and Term 2 Board Exams. Check the following link to access the free study material for CBSE Class 10: