CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus for Term I & II of 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus for term 1 and term 2 of the current academic session is provided in this article. This is the revised syllabus that must be followed thoroughly while preparing for the term-end board exams.

CBSE Class 10 Painting Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 can be accessed from here in PDF. This is a breakup of the syllabus according to the two terms. It mentions the course structure for the Class 10 Painting subject including chapters, unti-wise weightage and details of practical work and internal assessment for Term 1 and Term 2. This syllabus must be analysed thoroughly to prepare for the CBSE Board Exam in the right way.

CBSE Class 10 Painting (Code No. 049) Course Structure 2021-2022:

Theory

Total Marks: 30

Term I - 15 Marks

UNIT- I: Fundamentals of Visual Arts (The Elements and Principals) 8 Marks UNIT-II: Methods and Materials of Painting Understanding and appropriate use of: (i) Tools (ii) Painting Materials - Poster Colours, Water Colours, Oil Pastels and Pencils 7 Marks

Term II - 15 Marks

UNIT-III: Story of Indian Art (i) Appreciation of Indian Art covering selected paintings, sculptures and architectural Glimpses. (a) Paintings - (i) Bodhisattava Padmapani (Ajanta) (b) Sculpture - (i) Ashokan Lion capital (Mauryan Period) (c) Architecture - (i) Kailashnatha Temple, (Ellora, Maharashtra) 7 Marks Unit-IV Indian Folk Art – Paintings: Madhubani and Warli 8 Marks

Also, Check CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus 2021-2022: Term 1 & Term 2 (All Subjects)

Practical and Internal Assessment

Term I - 35 Marks

Painting-Composition (25 Marks)

Painting from Memory – Simple composition in water/poster/pastel colours on given subjects based on sketching from life and nature. It may also be in abstract/semiabstract/folk art forms.

a) Compositional-arrangement including emphasis on the subject 5 marks b) Treatment of media with an appropriate colour scheme 5 marks c) Originality and creativity 5 marks d) Overall impression 10 marks

Internal Assessment: 10 marks

(i) Periodic Tests 05 marks (ii) Project work -Portfolio will consist of 10 best work of colour sketches, Painting compositions in water colors, poster colors, Oil pastels and in pencil colors done during the year. 05 Marks

Term II - 35 Marks

Painting-Composition 25 Marks:

Painting from Memory – Simple composition in water/poster/pastel colours on given subjects based on sketching from life and nature. It may also be in abstract/semiabstract/folk art forms.

a) Compositional-arrangement including emphasis on the subject 5 marks b) Treatment of media with an appropriate colour scheme 5 marks c) Originality and creativity 5 marks d) Overall impression 10 marks

Internal Assessment: 10 marks

(i) Periodic Tests 05 marks (ii) Project work -Portfolio will consist of 10 best work of colour sketches, Painting compositions in water colors, poster colors, Oil pastels and in pencil colors done during the year. 05 Marks

Suggested Teaching Learning Strategies - X:

Starting with simple composition based on nature such as landscapes, seascapes, compositions to show seasons, moods of nature etc. from life or from imagination. Students should be exposed to relevant work of art by masters. Figurative and abstract compositions from imagination of ones own experiences Compositions based on any one folk painting style of India. Encourage students to explore regional methods and materials of painting, wall paintings, murals etc). Field visits to Art Galleries, Museum(s), National Bal Bhawan /similar institutions, Artist studios, Artisan workshops etc. Teacher must tell story of Indian Art in a story telling manner. This can also be audio/video recorded and shared with students. Display of reproductions of master’s work in school corridors. Organise interactions with Artists and Artisans in the school and otherwise. Sketches from Life and Nature in pencil and ink should be encouraged as a routine. Protect work can be given in a team of two for better results. Some ideas for the project can be; collection of ‘Images of heritage crafts of my state’, ‘Types of trees flora and fauna found in my village/town/city’, ‘Celebration of festivals’, ‘Games we like to play’, ‘Historical Sites’ etc. Project can consist of 5 compositions on the selected topic. Encourage students to display their work in school. Help them organize painting exhibition(s) etc.

This syllabus can also be downloaded in PDF from the following link:

The Old Syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Painting can also be checked from the link provided below. This syllabus will be helpful to understand how various chapters/topics have been divided into two parts for term 1 and term 2.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Complete & Best Study Material for 2021-2022 Session