CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Term-Wise Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF)

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Revised Syllabus for the current academic session 2021-2022 is available here. This is the term-wise syllabus that will help you know the course structure of Elements of business for each term. It mentions the names of units and the contents to be covered in each term. The full syllabus is provided here in a readable and downloadable format.
Elements of Business Class 10 (Code 154) Term-Wise Syllabus (2021-22)
TERM-I
|
UNIT
|
MCQ BASED QUESTION PAPER
THEORY- 35 MARKS DURATION-90 MINUTES
|
MARKS
|
I
|
Joint Stock Company
|
10
|
II
|
Sources of business finance
|
10
|
III
|
Communication in Business Organisation
|
15
|
|
TOTAL
|
35
|
|
PROJECT WORK ( PART-1)
|
15
There would be only one project for the academic Session 2021-2022. The project work would be divided into two parts, i.e., Term I (15 marks) and Term II (15marks).
CONTENTS
I. Joint Stock Company
Private and Public Company: meaning and features
II. Sources of Business Finance- Owned and Borrowed Funds
III. Communication of business
Meaning and methods: letter, e-mail, videoconferencing, telephone
TERM-II
|
UNIT
|
MCQ BASED QUESTION PAPER
THEORY- 35 MARKS DURATION- 2 Hours
|
MARKS
|
IV
|
Selling and Distribution
|
15
|
V
|
Large Scale Retail Trade
|
10
|
VI
|
Selling
|
10
|
|
TOTAL
|
35
|
|
PROJECT WORK ( PART-1)
|
15
CONTENTS
IV. Selling and distribution
(a) Concept of purchase and sale
(b) Types - Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Instalment Payment System
V. Large Scale Retail Trade
(a) Forms of large scale retail trade - Departmental Store and Multiple shops
(b) Non-store retailing- Mail order business, tele-shopping, automated vending machines, selling through internet
VI. Selling
(a) Personal Selling - meaning and importance
(b) Sales promotion - meaning and techniques
(c) Advertising - meaning, importance and media of advertising
Project Work:
There would be only one project for the academic Session. The project work would be divided into two parts i.e. Term I (15 marks) and Term II (15marks).
GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL:
Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:
Term 1
|
Particulars
|
Marks
|
Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus
|
10
|
Viva -voce
|
5
Term 2
|
Particulars
|
Marks
|
Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus
|
10
|
Viva -voce
|
5
