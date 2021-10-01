Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Term-Wise Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF)

CBSE Class 10th Elements of Business Syllabus for Term 1 and Term 2 (2021-2022) is available here. This revised syllabus is important to make preparations for the CBSE Term-End Exams.

Created On: Oct 1, 2021 21:47 IST
CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Term-Wise Syllabus 2021-2022
CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Term-Wise Syllabus 2021-2022

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Revised Syllabus for the current academic session 2021-2022 is available here. This is the term-wise syllabus that will help you know the course structure of Elements of business for each term. It mentions the names of units and the contents to be covered in each term. The full syllabus is provided here in a readable and downloadable format.

New* Check CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022

Elements of Business Class 10 (Code 154) Term-Wise Syllabus (2021-22)

TERM-I

UNIT

MCQ BASED QUESTION PAPER

THEORY- 35 MARKS    DURATION-90 MINUTES

MARKS

I

Joint Stock Company

10

II

Sources of business finance

10

III

Communication in Business Organisation

15

 

TOTAL

35

 

PROJECT WORK ( PART-1)

15

There would be only one project for the academic Session 2021-2022. The project work would be divided into two parts, i.e., Term I (15 marks) and Term II (15marks).

CONTENTS

I. Joint Stock Company

Private and Public Company: meaning and features

II. Sources of Business Finance- Owned and Borrowed Funds

III. Communication of business

Meaning and methods: letter, e-mail, videoconferencing, telephone

Also Check CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 & Term 2 (All Subjects)

TERM-II

UNIT

MCQ BASED QUESTION PAPER

THEORY- 35 MARKS     DURATION- 2 Hours

MARKS

IV

Selling and Distribution

15

V

Large Scale Retail Trade

10

VI

Selling

10

 

TOTAL

35

 

PROJECT WORK ( PART-1)

15

CONTENTS

IV. Selling and distribution

(a) Concept of purchase and sale

(b) Types - Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Instalment Payment System

V. Large Scale Retail Trade

(a) Forms of large scale retail trade - Departmental Store and Multiple shops

(b) Non-store retailing- Mail order business, tele-shopping, automated vending machines, selling through internet

VI. Selling

(a) Personal Selling - meaning and importance

(b) Sales promotion - meaning and techniques

(c) Advertising - meaning, importance and media of advertising

Project Work:

There would be only one project for the academic Session. The project work would be divided into two parts i.e. Term I (15 marks) and Term II (15marks).

GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL:

Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:

Term 1

Particulars

Marks

Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus

10

Viva -voce

5

Term 2

Particulars

Marks

Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus

10

Viva -voce

5

Download this full syllabus in PDF from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1 & Term 2)

To check the changes made in the syllabus of class 10 elements and business, you can see the old syllabus from the link provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business OLD Syllabus 2021-2022 (Released on 31st March)

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Best Study Material for 2021-2022 Session

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next