CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Term-Wise Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF)

CBSE Class 10th Elements of Business Syllabus for Term 1 and Term 2 (2021-2022) is available here. This revised syllabus is important to make preparations for the CBSE Term-End Exams.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Revised Syllabus for the current academic session 2021-2022 is available here. This is the term-wise syllabus that will help you know the course structure of Elements of business for each term. It mentions the names of units and the contents to be covered in each term. The full syllabus is provided here in a readable and downloadable format.

New* Check CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022

Elements of Business Class 10 (Code 154) Term-Wise Syllabus (2021-22)

TERM-I

UNIT MCQ BASED QUESTION PAPER THEORY- 35 MARKS DURATION-90 MINUTES MARKS I Joint Stock Company 10 II Sources of business finance 10 III Communication in Business Organisation 15 TOTAL 35 PROJECT WORK ( PART-1) 15

There would be only one project for the academic Session 2021-2022. The project work would be divided into two parts, i.e., Term I (15 marks) and Term II (15marks).

CONTENTS

I. Joint Stock Company

Private and Public Company: meaning and features

II. Sources of Business Finance- Owned and Borrowed Funds

III. Communication of business

Meaning and methods: letter, e-mail, videoconferencing, telephone

Also Check CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 & Term 2 (All Subjects)

TERM-II

UNIT MCQ BASED QUESTION PAPER THEORY- 35 MARKS DURATION- 2 Hours MARKS IV Selling and Distribution 15 V Large Scale Retail Trade 10 VI Selling 10 TOTAL 35 PROJECT WORK ( PART-1) 15

CONTENTS

IV. Selling and distribution

(a) Concept of purchase and sale

(b) Types - Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Instalment Payment System

V. Large Scale Retail Trade

(a) Forms of large scale retail trade - Departmental Store and Multiple shops

(b) Non-store retailing- Mail order business, tele-shopping, automated vending machines, selling through internet

VI. Selling

(a) Personal Selling - meaning and importance

(b) Sales promotion - meaning and techniques

(c) Advertising - meaning, importance and media of advertising

Project Work:

There would be only one project for the academic Session. The project work would be divided into two parts i.e. Term I (15 marks) and Term II (15marks).

GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL:

Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:

Term 1

Particulars Marks Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus 10 Viva -voce 5

Term 2

Particulars Marks Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus 10 Viva -voce 5

Download this full syllabus in PDF from the following link:

To check the changes made in the syllabus of class 10 elements and business, you can see the old syllabus from the link provided below:

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Best Study Material for 2021-2022 Session