CBSE Class 10 MCQ Based Sample Papers 2021-2022 (Term 1) Released with Marking Scheme - Check Direct Link for Subject-Wise Papers

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2021-2022 for Term 1 have been released by the Board. Check these MCQ-based sample question papers for question paper format and difficulty level of the paper for CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam (November-December 2021).

Created On: Sep 2, 2021 18:43 IST
CBSE Class 10th Term 1 Sample Papers 2021-2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), today released the most awaited sample papers for Class 10th Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022. The Board released the MCQ-based sample papers for all subjects of CBSE Class 10th to reveal the format of the question papers which students will see in the upcoming First Term Board Exams. Along with the sample papers the board has also released the CBSE Marking Schemes for all subjects that will help in understanding the marks breakup followed during the evaluation of answer copies of CBSE Board Exam. We have provided below the links to download the CBSE Sample Papers and Marking Schemes for all subjects of CBSE Class 10th for the CBSE Term 1 Exam that will be held in November-December 2021.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 (MCQ-Based) Sample Papers & Marking Scheme (Download in a subject-wise PDF):

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard)

Sample Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic)

Sample Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Science

Sample Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Social Science

Sample Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature)

Sample Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A)

Sample Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B)

Sample Paper

Marking Scheme

