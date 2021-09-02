CBSE Class 10 MCQ Based Sample Papers 2021-2022 (Term 1) Released with Marking Scheme - Check Direct Link for Subject-Wise Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), today released the most awaited sample papers for Class 10th Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022. The Board released the MCQ-based sample papers for all subjects of CBSE Class 10th to reveal the format of the question papers which students will see in the upcoming First Term Board Exams. Along with the sample papers the board has also released the CBSE Marking Schemes for all subjects that will help in understanding the marks breakup followed during the evaluation of answer copies of CBSE Board Exam. We have provided below the links to download the CBSE Sample Papers and Marking Schemes for all subjects of CBSE Class 10th for the CBSE Term 1 Exam that will be held in November-December 2021.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 (MCQ-Based) Sample Papers & Marking Scheme (Download in a subject-wise PDF):

