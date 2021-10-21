CBSE Class 10 German Sample Paper and Marking Scheme for Term 1 Exam 2021-22 (PDF)

CBSE Class 10 German Sample Paper for the upcoming Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 is provided here along with Answer Key or Marking Scheme. The German sample paper contains MCQs only that are perfect to prepare for the Term 1 Exam.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Sample Papers 2021-22: This article brings for you the latest CBSE sample paper for Class 10 German. This sample paper has been released by the board to reveal the paper format and expected questions for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 German Term 1 Exam 2021-2022. Students must go through the sample paper carefully to check the type of questions and then practice the similar type of questions to perform well in the exam.

CBSE Class 10 German (020) Sample Question Paper for Term 1 Exam 2021-22:

Maximum Marks: 40

Time Allowed: 1.5 Hours

General Instructions

1. This paper is divided into 4 sections.

2. This paper consists of objective type questions.

3. Read the instructions carefully and attempt only the required number of questions where internal choices are given.

SECTION – A(LESEN)

1. Lies die drei Texte und wähle zwei Texte aus.Löse die Aufgaben zu den zwei Texten.(Attempt the questions for any 2texts) [2X5 =10]

Text A

Reise mit uns!(1X5=5)

Hast du schon Ferienpläne? Noch nicht? Reise dann mit uns!Zwei Wochen in Italien! Unsere Gruppe fährt am 20. Juli am Nachmittag ab. Wir wohnen in einer Jugendherberge direkt am Strand und haben jeden Tag verschiedene Programme: Ausflüge, Strand, Freizeitpark, Disco usw. Ein Mitnehmer von uns hat die Reise abgesagt. Wir haben die Reise für 20 Mitglieder geplant. Wir brauchen Dich, sonst ist alles teurer. Wir wollen die Reise nicht später machen, weil die Reise im Juli 480 Euro, im August 580 Euro mit Halbpension kostet. Wenn du dich für die Reise interessiert, ruf uns sofort an: 5227492 Klara oder Helga.

Welche Antwort ist richtig? a, b oder c?

1. Was will die Gruppe machen? (1)

a. 14 Tage mit dem Zug durch Italien fahren.

b. Am 20. Juli nach Italien fahren.

c. Zwei Wochen am Strand in Italien verbringen.

2. Warum haben Klara und Helga die Anzeige aufgegeben? (1)

a. Sie können die Reise mit 19 Mitnehmer nicht machen.

b. Sie können die Reise nicht mehr absagen.

c. Mit 20 Teilnehmern ist die Reise billiger.

3. Welches Problem hat die Gruppe? (1)

a. Ein Mitnehmer will nicht mitkommen.

b. Ein Mitnehmer findet die Reise teuer.

c. Ein Mitnehmer will im August fahren.

4. Wo ist die Jugendherberge? (1)

a. Am Meer.

b. Nicht weit vom Strand.

c. Im Stadtzentrum.

5. Wie viel kostet die Reise? (1)

a. Ohne Frühstück 499 Euro.

b. 599 Euro/Person.

c. Im Juli 100 Euro weniger.

