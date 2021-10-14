CBSE 10th & 12th Date Sheet 2022 (Term 1): CBSE 10th & 12th Time Table 2022 - Check Latest Updates!

CBSE Date Sheet (Term 1) Class 10 & Class 12: Check official updates about CBSE 10th & 12th date sheet 2022 & CBSE 10th & 12th Time Table 2022 online at cbse.gov.in. As per the latest CBSE news & updates, Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams are scheduled in November & December. Several media houses reported that exams will start from 15 November (skill subjects), however no official announcement has been made by CBSE officials yet.

CBSE date sheet 2022 can be released by the board very soon and it has been already pointed out that CBSE Schools will have the option of a flexible schedule i.e., the schools can choose the exam dates from the dates published by CBSE as per their convenience. So it might be possible that different CBSE Schools have different exam dates. One can check more details and updates from the following links

The board has already published CBSE Sample Papers 2021-2022 for 10th & 12th which have MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions). In the CBSE board exam, students need to solve the question and fill the OMR sheet in the correct way. These answer sheets might be checked through OCR (Optical Character Recognition) and hence it is important that students must have filled the circle correctly as per the instruction given in the question paper.

Students preparing for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2022 are advised to check the latest CBSE Sample Paper (Term 1), CBSE Syllabus, CBSE Marking Scheme to learn the latest exam pattern. Students must also study NCERT Textbooks & NCERT Exemplar to enhance their level of preparation. Students can also visit the CBSE section of Jagran Josh to access important resources for preparation. Links to access some important articles are also given below

