CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2022 (Term 1) Date Sheet, Time Table, Revised Syllabus, Exam Pattern & Mode, Sample Paper & Marking Scheme: Check Updates

CBSE Board Exams 2022: 10th & 12th papers are around the corner. CBSE Date Sheet 2022 (or CBSE Time Table) might be released by the board soon. It has been already confirmed officially by the board that the 10th & 12th CBSE Term 1 exam will be conducted in November & December whereas Term 2 CBSE Xth & XIIth board exams 2022 will be conducted in March & April. Students of CBSE School often have many questions regarding important resources for exam preparation (CBSE Sample Papers, CBSE Marking Scheme, CBSE Syllabus etc) & exam date & time CBSE board exams date & time (i.e., CBSE Time Table, CBSE Date Sheet). In this article, we will give all the details besides links to access important resources.

CBSE Time Table 2022: CBSE Date Sheet 2022

Term 1 CBSE Time Table 2020 or CBSE Date Sheet 2022 will be soon released by the board but it has been already confirmed by the board that Term 1 will be conducted in November & December whereas Term 2 will be conducted in March & April. You can check more details about these from the following link

CBSE Date Sheet 2022: CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-2022 - All You Need To know

CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022

CBSE has already published revised Term-wise CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 (for Term 1 & Term 2). Students preparing for CBSE board exams 2021-22 are advised to focus only on Term 1 syllabus while preparing for Term 1 exams where after Term 1 students can focus on Term 2 CBSE board exams. Link to access revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 is given below

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-2022 (MCQ Based):

CBSE has also released MCQ based sample papers for classes 10th & 12th. Students preparing for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-2022 are advised to go through these sample peppers. With the help of these sample papers students can easily understand the latest exam pattern.

(MCQ Based) CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-2022 - Term 1: Sample Paper, Revised Syllabus, NCERT Exemplar & Other Important Resources For Preparation

CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-2022

Answers & CBSE Marking Schemes are also available with the CBSE Sample Papers published by the board. Students can find CBSE Marking Scheme from the link given above.

MCQ Based Sample Paper for (Term 1) CBSE Board Exam 2021-2022: CBSE Marking Scheme & Answers 2021-2022

