CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-2022 (Term 1): MCQ Based Sample Paper, Revised CBSE Syllabus, NCERT Exemplar & Other Important Resources For Preparation

CBSE: CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-2022 are around the corner & very few days are left for preparation. MCQ Based Sample Paper, Revised CBSE Syllabus, NCERT Exemplar, etc., are some of the important resources which experts often recommend for preparation and in this article also we have highlighted some important resources and also provide links to access these resources.

MCQ Based CBSE Sample Paper: Class 10 & Class 12

CBSE has recently published MCQ based CBSE Sample Paper for classes 10th & 12th (along with answers & CBSE Marking Scheme). These papers are based on the latest exam pattern and are very important for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22. These papers are available free of cost and can be accessed from the link given below.

⇨ CBSE Sample Paper (Term 1) for 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Check CBSE Marking Scheme & Answers - Download Now & Prepare For Term 1 Exam

Term-wise Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22: Class 10 & Class 12

The board has also published the CBSE Syllabus (term-wise) from class 9th to class 12th. Students preparing for Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22 are advised to focus only on the Term 1 CBSE Syllabus. One can access the latest syllabus from the link given below.

⇨ 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts

NCERT Exemplar for 10th & 12th

NCERT Exemplar for 10th & 12th contains a variety of questions (including MCQs, Short & Long Answer Type Questions, etc.). Although the difficulty level of questions given in this book is high & one can expect MCQs from these books in exams. You can access solved NCERT Exemplar from the following links

⇨ NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Science

⇨ NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Maths

⇨ NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Maths (All Chapters): Download PDF

⇨ NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Physics: All Chapters

⇨ NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Chemistry (PDF)

⇨ NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Biology: All Chapters

NCERT Textbooks: Class 10 & Class 12

NCERT books are other important resources which students can't miss while preparing for Term 1 CBSE board exams 2021-22. Jagran Josh has provided solutions of NCERT textbooks and one can access them from the following links

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 All Subjects (PDF)

NCERT Solutions for Class 12: Download PDF

NCERT Based Notes: Class 10 & Class 12

Jagran Josh has also provided chapter-wise NCERT notes for some subjects of 10th & 12th. These short notes might be helpful for the students while revising and can be accessed from the following links

CBSE Class 10 Science Quick Revision Notes for Board Exam 2021 (Based on Reduced Syllabus)

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Notes (Based on NCERT Textbook): All Chapters

CBSE Class 12th Physics Notes: All Chapters & Important Resources