CBSE (Term 1) Date Sheet for 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021 To Be Released Soon: Check Details

Term 1 CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams will be announced by the board very soon. As per the official updates, these exams are scheduled for November & December. Check complete details.

Term 1 CBSE Date Sheet 2021 or CBSE Time Table 2021 is expected to be announced by the board online at cbse.gov.in, very soon. As per official updates, these exams are scheduled for November & December. The board will provide a flexible exam schedule for Term 1 CBSE board exam 2021. Various CBSE Schools in India and abroad will be provided with the flexibility to choose exam dates from the schedule, as per their convenience.

CBSE Date Sheet 2021: CBSE Time Table for 10th & 12th Board Exam (Term 1) First Paper: In November Last Paper: In December

The detailed exam schedule for term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021 is expected to be announced by the board in the next month.

Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams will be assessed on 50% CBSE Syllabus which has been already released by the board. The exams will be conducted in CBSE Schools and external examiners will be appointed as invigilators to check the sanctity of the exams.

In Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021, the question paper will be based on Multiple Choice Questions. Students will also find MCQs based on case study and assertion-reason.

The board has already released CBSE Sample Paper 2021 & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021. With these resources, one can easily understand the latest CBSE exam pattern and the level of questions that can be asked in the upcoming CBSE board exam 2021. Students are advised to check the latest CBSE Sample Paper and CBSE Marking Scheme to learn the new exam pattern. As very few days are left for exam preparation so students are also advised to focus on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus for effective preparation of exam.

Jagran Josh has also shared sample papers, syllabus and other important resources which are essential for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021. Important questions, chapter-wise notes, questions bank etc., are also available in the CBSE section of Jagran Josh.