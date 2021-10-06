CBSE Date Sheet 2022: CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-2022 - All You Need To know

Check all updates about CBSE Date Sheet 2022. Besides details about CBSE Time Table 2020 here you will also get details about important resources for the preparation of Term 1 & 2 CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22.

Check complete details about CBSE Date Sheet 2022 & CBSE Time Table 2022 for CBSE 10th & 12th board exam (Term 1 & Term 2). As per official updates, CBSE will conduct Term 1 10th & 12th board exams in November & December whereas it will conduct Term 2 12th & 10th board exams in March-April. The exact exam date & time for Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22 will be soon published by the board whereas the exam date & time for Term 2 CBSE 19th & 12th board exam 2022 might be published by the board after Term 1 exams. More details about CBSE Date Sheet 2022 or CBSE Time Table 2022 are given below.

⇨ 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts

⇨ CBSE Sample Paper (Term 1 - MCQ Based) for 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Check CBSE Marking Scheme & Answers - Download Now & Prepare For Term 1 Exam

CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22: Term 1 CBSE Time Table 2021-22 (November - December)

Term 1 CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 or CBSE Time Table 2021-22 for 10th & 12th board exam will be soon announced by the board. However the board has already announced that it will conduct Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22.

CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22: Term 1 CBSE Time Table 2021-22 (November - December) First Paper: November 2021 Last Paper: December 2021

CBSE Date Sheet 2022: Term 2 CBSE Time Table 2022 (March - April)

Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 or CBSE Time Table 2021-22 for 10th & 12th board exam might be announced by the board. However the board has already announced that it will conduct Term 2 CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2022 in March & April.

CBSE Date Sheet 2022: Term 2 CBSE Time Table 2022 (March - April) First Paper: March 2022 Last Paper: April 2022

Important Resources for Preparation of CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-2022:

CBSE has published many important resources for the preparation of CBSE board exam 2021-22. Jagran Josh has also provided many important resources for the preparation of CBSE board exam 2021-22. Here we have provided some links to access important articles. Students can also check many other important resources for the preparation from the CBSE section of Jagran Josh.

⇨ CBSE Board Exam 2021-2022: Tips to Use CBSE Sample Papers & Marking Schemes Effectively

⇨ CBSE Class 10th Best Study Material for Academic Session 2021-2022 (Combined for Terms 1 & 2)

