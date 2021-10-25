CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22 (with Answers & Marking Scheme)

CBSE Term 1 Sample Paper of Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy can be downloaded from here in PDF along the answer key (marking scheme) for the same.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22: The term 1 boar exam for CBSE Class 10 is going to be conducted in offline mode with a totally new paper format. To understand the new paper pattern, it’s quite essential that students go through the latest CBSE sample papers and make their exam preparations accordingly. With the help of sample paper, they can easily know the number and type of questions expected in the board exam. We are providing here the CBSE sample paper of Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy that has been recently released by the board for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22. CBSE Marking Scheme that contains answers (correct options) for all questions of the sample paper is also provided here in PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy (254) Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22:

Time Allowed: 90 Minutes

Max. Marks: 35

General Instructions:

1. The Question paper contains three sections.

2. Section A has 25 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

3. Section B has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

4. Section C has 6 questions. Attempt any 5 questions.

5. All questions carry equal marks.

6. There is NO negative marking.

SECTION A

1. An amount of ₹20,000 was spent on repairs of building. This expense will be categorised under ______ .

(a) Capital Expenditure

(b) Revenue Expenditure

(c) Deferred Revenue Expenditure

(d) Both Capital and Deferred Revenue Expenditure

2. Which of the following will be a Capital Expenditure for a business?

(a) Routine Advertisement Expenditure

(b) Advertisement for launching a new product

(c) Delivery Van purchased

(d) Salary to Employees

3. On 1st July, 2020 Aqua Ltd purchased Machinery of ₹4,00,000. Depreciation is to be charged @10% p.a by diminishing balance method. What amount of depreciation will be charged for the year ending March 31, 2021?

(a) ₹40,000

(b) ₹20,000

(c) ₹30,000

(d) ₹70,000

4. Bank Reconciliation Statement is prepared to reconcile _________ and ________ balances.

(a) Cash Book and Ledger Accounts

(b) Pass Book and Ledger Accounts

(c) Cash Book and Pass Book

(d) Cash Book and Vouchers

5. Which of the following is deferred Revenue Expenditure?

(a) Salary for previous year paid in current year

(b) Advertisement for launching a new product

(c) Repayment of Loan

(d) Building purchased

6. Assertion (A) :- Capital Expenditure are recurring in nature

Reason (R) :- Capital Expenditure are incurred to increase the earning capacity.

(a) Both A and R are correct and R is the correct explanation of A,

(b) Both A and R are correct but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is correct but R is incorrect.

(d) A is incorrect but R is correct.

7. In straight line method ________

(a) Depreciation is charged on remaining book value every year.

(b) Depreciation is charged only for half of the year.

(c) Depreciation is charged on cost price of asset every year.

(d) Book value of Asset will never be zero

8. Which of the following is not a Capital Receipt?

(a) Sale of old Newspaper

(b) Sale of Machinery

(c) Loan taken from Bank

(d) Capital introduced by proprietor

9. If Depreciation is not charged in a particular year, then what will be the effect on the books of Accounts?

(a) Profits will be higher

(b) Profits will be lesser

(c) Assets can’t be shown in books of the firm

(d) Accounts can’t be prepared

10. By charging depreciation

(a) Only Market value is affected

(b) Only Book Value is affected

(c) Both market value and book value is affected

(d) Neither market value nor book value is affected

