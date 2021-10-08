CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Syllabus for Term I and Term II (2021-2022): Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Revised Syllabus 2021-22 is provided here for download in PDF. Follow the term-wise CBSE syllabus while preparing for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22.

Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Syllabus 2021-2022 for CBSE Class 10 is provided here for download in PDF format. This syllabus is according to the term-wise academic session that mentions separate course structure for term 1 and term 2. With the help of this revised syllabus, you will get to know the examination structure and list of chapters/topics for each term.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy (CODE: 254) Course Structure 2021-22:

Objective: The main objective of this paper is to enable the students to understand the fundamental principles and develop skills of preparing and maintaining simple books of accounts from given details

TERM-I

UNIT I MCQ BASED QUESTION PAPER THEORY- 35 MARKS DURATION-90 MINUTES Marks I Capital and Revenue 8 II Depreciation 12 III Bank Reconciliation Statement 15 Total 35 PROJECT WORK ( PART-1) 15

There would be only one project for the academic Session. The project work would be divided into two parts i.e. Term I (15 marks) and Term II (15marks).

Unit I: Capital and Revenue

Content Learning Outcome Capital and revenue: Capital and revenue receipts, capital and revenue expenditure and deferred revenue expenditure The learners would be able to: ● Recapitulate the meaning of the terms ‘Capital’ and ‘Revenue’ ● Appreciate the difference between capital and revenue receipts and capital and revenue expenditure ● Acquire the knowledge about deferred revenue Expenditure

Unit II: Depreciation

Content Learning Outcome Depreciation: Need and methods of charging depreciation-straight line and Diminishing balance method (no change in the method) The learners would be able to: ● Explain the necessity of providing depreciation on fixed assets ● Develop the skill of using the different methods i.e. straight line and diminishing balance for computing depreciation ● Prepare fixed assets accounting using straight line and diminishing balance method of charging depreciation

Unit III: Bank Reconciliation Statement

Content Learning Outcome Bank Reconciliation Statement: Meaning Preparation of BRS with the given cash book / pass book balance The learners would be able to: ● Understand the concept of bank reconciliation statement ● Appreciate the need of preparing bank reconciliation statement ● Develop understanding of preparing bank reconciliation Statement

TERM-II

UNIT I MCQ BASED QUESTION PAPER THEORY- 35 MARKS DURATION-90 MINUTES Marks IV Bills of Exchange 10 V Final Accounts 13 VI Accounting from Incomplete Records 12 Total 35 PROJECT WORK ( PART-2) 15

Unit IV: Bills of Exchange

Content Learning Outcome Bill of Exchange: Nature and use of Bills of Exchange, Terms used in Bills of Exchange. Simple transactions related to bills of exchange (No dishonour, retiring & renewal of the bill) The learners would be able to : ● Acquire the knowledge of using bills of exchange for financing business transactions ● Understand the need of Bills of exchange in business ● State the meaning of different terms used in bills of exchange and their implication in accounting ● Develop in the skill of journalising simple bill transactions in the book of creditor and debtor

Unit V: Final Accounts

Content Learning Outcome Final Accounts: Preparation of Trading and Profit & loss Account and Balance Sheet of Sole trader. Adjustment for closing stock only. [amount of closing stock to be given] The learners would be able to: ● State the meaning of financial statements & the purpose they serve for a sole proprietor. ● Develop the skill of preparing Trading Account and calculating gross profit. ● Develop the skill of preparing Profit & Loss Account and calculating the net profit ● Explain the need for preparing ‘Balance Sheet’. ● Understand the techniques of preparing the ‘Balance Sheet’. ● Develop the understanding to the simple adjustment for closing stock

Unit VI: Accounting from Incomplete Records

Content Learning Outcome Accounting from Incomplete Records: Meaning; preparation of statement of Profit, statement of affairs. [statement of affairs method only] The learners would be able to: ● State the meaning of incomplete records ● Understand the uses and limitaƟons of incomplete records ● Develop the skill of computation of profit / loss by preparing Statement of Profit ● Develop the skill of preparing ‘Statement of Affairs’ and ascertain the position of the business on a particular date.

Project Work: There would be only one project for the academic Session. The project work would be divided into two parts i.e. Term I (15 marks) and Term II (15marks).The teacher should help students to identify any one project from the given topics:

Project – I Identify 20 items and classify them as capital and revenue receipts, capital and revenue expenditure and deferred revenue expenditure (OR any other topic related to the course content)

Project –II Make a statement of affairs for incomplete records of a small shop. (OR any other topic related to the course content)

