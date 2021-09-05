CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Sample Paper (Term 1) 2021-2022: Check Question Paper Format for Effective Exam Preparations

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper (Standard) for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022 is provided here for free PDF download. Marking Scheme of the sample paper can also be checked for accurate solutions and marks allotment pattern.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the sample question papers for the upcoming MCQ based Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022. The CBSE Sample Papers are very important to know the format of the question paper that will be given in the board exam. We have provided here the sample paper for CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard which students may download in PDF format. With this sample paper, students can check the type and level of questions expected in the upcoming exam. The marking scheme of the sample paper can also be downloaded from here to know the correct answers and check how each question is to be evaluated in the board exams.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Standard) 041 Sample Paper Term 1:

Time Allowed: 90 minutes

Maximum Marks: 40

General Instructions:

1. The question paper contains three parts A, B and C

2. Section A consists of 20 questions of 1 mark each. Any 16 questions are to be attempted

3. Section B consists of 20 questions of 1 mark each. Any 16 questions are to be attempted

4. Section C consists of 10 questions based on two Case Studies. Attempt any 8 questions.

5. There is no negative marking.

SECTION A

Section A consists of 20 questions of 1 mark each. Any 16 questions are to be attempted.

1. The ratio of LCM and HCF of the least composite and the least prime numbers is

(a) 1:2

(b) 2:1

(c) 1:1

(d) 1:3

2. The value of k for which the lines 5x+7y = 3 and 15x + 21y = k coincide is

(a) 9

(b) 5

(c) 7

(d) 18

3. A girl walks 200m towards East and then 150m towards North. The distance of the girl from the starting point is

(a)350m

(b) 250m

(c) 300m

(d) 225

4. The lengths of the diagonals of a rhombus are 24cm and 32cm, then the length of the altitude of the rhombus is

(a) 12cm

(b) 12.8cm

(c) 19 cm

(d) 19.2cm

5. Two fair coins are tossed. What is the probability of getting at the most one head?

(a) 3/4

(b) 1/4

(c) 1/2

(d) 3/8

6. ∆ABC~∆PQR. If AM and PN are altitudes of ∆ABC and ∆PQR respectively and AB2 : PQ2 = 4 : 9, then AM:PN =

(a) 16:81

(b) 4:9

(c) 3:2

(d) 2:3

7. If 2sin2β – cos2β = 2, then β is

(a) 0ᵒ

(b) 90ᵒ

(c) 45ᵒ

(d) 30ᵒ

8. Prime factors of the denominator of a rational number with the decimal expansion 44.123 are

(a) 2,3

(b) 2,3,5

(c) 2,5

(d) 3,5

9. The lines x = a and y = b, are

(a) intersecting

(b) parallel

(c) overlapping

(d) (None of these)

10. The distance of point A(-5, 6) from the origin is

(a) 11 units

(b) 61 units

(c) √11 units

(d) √61 units

11. If a² = 23/25, then a is

(a) rational

(b) irrational

(c) whole number

(d) integer

12. If LCM(x, 18) =36 and HCF(x, 18) =2, then x is

(a) 2

(b) 3

(c) 4

(d) 5

13. In ∆ABC right angled at B, if tan A= √3, then cos A cos C- sin A sin C =

(a) -1

(b) 0

(c) 1

(d) √3/2

14. If the angles of ∆ABC are in ratio 1:1:2, respectively (the largest angle being angle C), then the value of

(a) 0

(b) 1/2

(c) 1

(d) √3/2

15. The number of revolutions made by a circular wheel of radius 0.7m in rolling a distance of 176m is

(a) 22

(b) 24

(c) 75

(d) 40

16. ∆ABC is such that AB=3 cm, BC= 2cm, CA= 2.5 cm. If ∆ABC ~ ∆DEF and EF = 4cm, then perimeter of ∆DEF is

(a) 7.5 cm

(b) 15 cm

(c) 22.5 cm

(d) 30 cm

17. In the figure, if DE∥ BC, AD = 3cm, BD = 4cm and BC= 14 cm, then DE equals

(a) 7cm

(b) 6cm

(c) 4cm

(d) 3cm

18. If 4 tanβ = 3, then

(a) 0

(b) 1/3

(c) 2/3

(d) 3/4

19. One equation of a pair of dependent linear equations is –5x + 7y = 2. The second equation can be

(a) 10x+14y +4 = 0

(b) –10x –14y+ 4 = 0

(c) –10x+14y + 4 = 0

(d) 10x – 14y = –4 1

20. A letter of English alphabets is chosen at random. What is the probability that it is a letter of the word ‘MATHEMATICS’?

(a) 4/13

(b) 9/26

(c) 5/13

(d) 11/26

