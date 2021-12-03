CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Assertion Reason Questions for Tomorrow’s Term 1 Paper: Check for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 10 Maths important assertion and reason questions are provided here for quick revision for Term 1 Exam 2021-22. Chapter-wise questions are provided with answers.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Maths paper tomorrow according to the revised pattern. Maths question paper will have MCQs of different types. Assertion and Reason questions will be asked for the first time in the Class 10 Maths Exam. Therefore, students should practice these questions to avoid any confusion at the time of exam and score well in the Maths paper. We have provided below the chapter-wise assertion-reason questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths for Term 1 Exam. All these questions are prepared by experienced teachers. Answers for all questions are also provided for reference. Students should practice all these important questions for quick revision before tomorrow’s paper and obtain good marks.

Chapter-wise Assertion and Reason Based Questions:

DIRECTION: In the following questions, a statement of assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R) . Mark the correct choice as:

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A)

(b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A)

(c) Assertion(A) is true but reason(R) is false.

(d) Assertion(A) is false but reason(R) is true.

1.Assertion: The HCF of two numbers is 18 and their product is 3072. Then their LCM is 169.

Reason: If a, b are two positive integers, then HCF x LCM=a x b.

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason(R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason(R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true.

2.Assertion: 𝟏𝟐𝒏 ends with the digit zero, where n is any natural number.

Reason: Any number ends with digit zero, if its prime factor is of the form 2𝑚 x 5𝑛, where m and n are natural numbers.

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason(R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason(R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true.

3.Assertion: Denominator of 12.145 when expressed in the form p/q, q≠0, is of the form 2𝑚 x 5𝑛, where m, n are non- negative integers.

Reason: 12.145 is a terminating decimal fraction.

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason(R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason(R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true.

4.Assertion: (18, 25) is a pair of co-primes.

Reason: Pair of co-prime has a common factor 2.

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason(R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason(R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true.

5.Assertion: √𝒙 is an irrational number, where x is a prime number.

Reason: Square root of any prime number is an irrational number.

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason(R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason(R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true.

6.Assertion: 𝟐𝟗/𝟔𝟐𝟓 is a terminating decimal fraction.

Reason: If factors of denominator are any irrational number.

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason(R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason(R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true.

7.Assertion: 3 x 5 x 7 + 7 is a composite number.

Reason: A composite number has factors one, itself and any other natural number.

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason(R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason(R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true.

8.Assertion: The values of the remainder r, when a positive integer (a) is divided by 3 are 0 and 1 only.

Reason: According to Euclid’s Division Lemma {a=b q + r}, where 0≤ r < b and r is an integer.

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason(R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason(R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true.

9.Assertion: The decimal expansion of the rational number 33/22 5 will terminate after two decimal place.

Reason: The rational numbers are those numbers that exist in the form of p/q, where p and q are any integers and q≠0.

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason(R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason(R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true.

10.Assertion: (2-√𝟓) is an irrational number.

Reason: The sum or difference of a rational and an irrational number is irrational.

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason(R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason(R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true.

Answer Key

Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer 1 d 6 c 2 d 7 a 3 a 8 d 4 c 9 b 5 a 10 a

